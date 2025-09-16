You Are the Solution

By Tatenda Hwari
Jeremiah 1:5 declares: “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you; before you were born I set you apart.” Your existence is not by accident—you were placed on this earth with intentionality. You are not here just to survive. You are here to solve problems, to make an impact, and to leave a mark that outlives you.
Your circumstances do not define your destiny. History has shown us countless people who rose from humble beginnings and went on to influence the world. Oprah Winfrey, once a poor girl from Mississippi who endured abuse and hardship, became one of the most influential women in the world. Albert Einstein, who struggled in school and was dismissed as “slow,” later became the mind behind groundbreaking scientific discoveries. Nick Vujicic, born without arms and legs, refused to be limited by disability—today he inspires millions with his story of hope and resilience. And Malala Yousafzai, once silenced by violence, rose to become a global advocate for girls’ education and the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate.
The Bible also gives us powerful examples of ordinary people who discovered extraordinary purpose:
Moses, though hesitant and insecure, led Israel out of slavery.
Esther, an orphan, became queen and delivered her people.
David, a shepherd boy, defeated Goliath and became a great king.
Paul, once an enemy of the church, became a passionate apostle who spread the gospel far and wide.
Each of them faced obstacles, but they did not let those obstacles define them. Instead, they lived boldly in their calling. And so can you.
The world needs your gift, your voice, your solutions. Do not listen to those who say you are not important or intelligent enough. Do not let poverty, environment, or social status hold you back. You are unique, and you carry something this generation desperately needs.
Maybe you are called to lead in politics, education, business, science, ministry, or social reform. Maybe your impact will be in raising a strong family, creating opportunities in your community, or pioneering change in your nation. Whatever it is, the time to live with purpose is now.
So I encourage you today: discover your purpose, sharpen your gift, and walk boldly in your assignment. Don’t wait for perfect conditions. Start where you are. Influence and transform your world.
Remember, you are not just existing—you are the solution.
Go out and live like it.
Happy Sunday. I believe in you, I love you, and I want to see you win