by Reuters

Zimbabwe agrees $455 million power plant refurbishment deal with Jindal

The work on six ageing units at the Hwange thermal power station is expected to take four years
Smoke rises from chimneys at Hwange Power station in Hwange, Zimbabwe, October 19, 2021. Picture taken October 19, 2021 REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights, opens new tab
HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe has agreed a $455 million, 15-year concession deal with the Africa-focused unit of India’s Jindal Steel (JINT.NS), opens new tab for the refurbishment of a 920 megawatt coal-fired power plant, the energy minister said.
The work on six ageing units at the Hwange thermal power station is expected to take four years, July Moyo said during a post-cabinet briefing late on Tuesday. Jindal Africa will recover its investment from revenue generated by electricity sales from the plant.

