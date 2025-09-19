Zimbabwe agrees $455 million power plant refurbishment deal with Jindal

HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe has agreed a $455 million, 15-year concession deal with the Africa-focused unit of India’s Jindal Steel (JINT.NS), opens new tab for the refurbishment of a 920 megawatt coal-fired power plant, the energy minister said.
The work on six ageing units at the Hwange thermal power station is expected to take four years, July Moyo said during a post-cabinet briefing late on Tuesday. Jindal Africa will recover its investment from revenue generated by electricity sales from the plant.
