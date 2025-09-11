The measures, unveiled as part of the country’s Ease of Doing Business programme, include slashing or abolishing dozens of permits and fees that farmers and processors were previously required to pay.

Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said the changes would remove duplication, simplify compliance, and promote competitiveness in agriculture.

“These reforms are about lowering the cost of doing business, especially for small and medium enterprises,” Ncube said. “By streamlining fees and removing unnecessary requirements, we are creating a business environment that is affordable, transparent and supportive of growth.”

The new framework sees farm registration fees under the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) reduced to a $1 flat rate, while small and medium-sized farmers will no longer need farm registration certificates. Large-scale farmers will now pay $50 instead of previous higher charges.

Dairy processors, who previously paid $350 annually, will now pay a one-off $50 fee. Feed manufacturers will pay $20, down from between $150 and $250.

On livestock permits, duplicate local authority requirements have been scrapped, while movement clearance has been reduced to $5 per herd, down from $10 per beast. Export fees have also been slashed, with dairy product export registration falling from $900 to $10, and meat export registration reduced from $500 to $100 annually.

Professor Ncube said the reforms would have a direct impact on farmers’ livelihoods. “Agriculture supports 65% of our people’s livelihoods and remains the mainstay of our exports,” he said. “Excessive regulations and high compliance costs have held back growth. This package of reforms is designed to free up our farmers and processors so they can focus on production, not paperwork.”

Environmental and utility charges have also been cut, with the Environmental Management Agency’s (EMA) effluent and waste disposal fee for dairy farmers reduced from $800 to $100 annually. Borehole abstraction and water use fees charged by ZINWA have been abolished, and environmental impact assessment licences have been lowered from 1.5% of project value to 0.05%, capped at $100,000.

Ncube said the changes were part of a wider government strategy to modernise the economy. “This is only the first phase, focusing on agriculture,” he said. “We will extend these reforms to tourism, transport, retail and other sectors. Our goal is to position Zimbabwe as a leader in creating a conducive environment for business growth, job creation and competitiveness.”

He added that all future regulations would undergo strict assessment to ensure they do not undermine investment. “Government remains committed to building a modern, efficient, and business-friendly regulatory system that drives inclusive economic growth and positions Zimbabwe as an upper middle-income society by 2030,” Ncube said.