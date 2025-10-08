Bulilima villagers raise R100k to construct classroom block

The initiative, organised by the Malanswa Ward 14 Community fundraising team and the DMCA family, drew participants from surrounding villages who rallied behind a shared goal, to bring education closer to their children.

Many pupils in the area currently walk more than 10 kilometres to attend school elsewhere, a situation that has long concerned parents and community leaders.

“This project means a lot to us because our children have been suffering for a long time. Some of them wake up very early and walk long distances to school. We are happy that finally, something is being done,” said one resident.

The competition featured several teams, including DMCA, MLP-V, SOH, MMM, NMM, Tjelamahaba, and Martin and Ndolwane Super Sounds. The organisers pledged to name the new school block after the winning team in recognition of their efforts.

Another community member said the initiative united the entire ward.

“Everyone was involved in some way. People were donating, others were performing, and some were helping with organising. It was not just about money, but about unity and development,” said a resident.

By the end of the three months, the total amount raised had reached R100,000. Although the distribution of funds is yet to be finalised, residents said the money would be used to purchase materials and begin construction of the classroom block.

Community members expressed gratitude to everyone who participated in the event, saying the success showed what can be achieved when people work together.

“We have done our part as a community, but we still need help from the authorities so that this dream becomes a reality. We want Tjaguta Primary to be part of the schools being built in Bulilima,” said another resident.

Fundraising team member Handukani Mpuri said the project started from nothing but hope.

“When we undertook the project we understood the challenges and difficulties we were going to face, as we had zero budget only armed with hope! However, with the totals raised, this has shown strength in unity and proven that if people become one they can overcome all obstacles,” said Mpuri.

He said the funds would serve as the catalyst for construction.

“These funds will therefore be the main driver in getting the works off the ground, which is normally the hardest part. It’s also important to mention that the totals achieved have boosted morale to heights never seen before in the ward, both on the ground and afar,” Mpuri added.