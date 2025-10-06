Victoria Falls — The European Union in Zimbabwe 🇪🇺🇿🇼 joined the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services (MICTPCS), POTRAZ, and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to celebrate the launch of the Africa Broadband Maps (#AfricaBBMaps) project, marking a significant step toward strengthening Zimbabwe’s digital infrastructure.
Funded by the EU, the Africa-BB-Maps project (2025–2028) is part of a wider Africa-Europe Digital Regulators Partnership aimed at fostering closer cooperation between the two continents on digital infrastructure. Over the next four years, the project will work with Zimbabwe and 10 other Sub-Saharan countries — including Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, Uganda, and Zambia — to establish or enhance national broadband mapping systems. These systems will map broadband infrastructure and service coverage, identify connectivity gaps, and guide data-driven policies and investments.
A key aspect of the project is the transfer of European expertise to Africa, ensuring that the systems are not only effective but sustainable and adaptable to the evolving digital landscape. By aligning with the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, the Africa-BB-Maps initiative supports a digitally inclusive world where communities, businesses, and individuals have the opportunity to connect, learn, and innovate.
The launch event in Victoria Falls brought together national and regional stakeholders, highlighting the EU’s commitment to advancing inclusive digital growth in Zimbabwe and across the continent. As the project unfolds, these strengthened broadband mapping systems will play a central role in bridging digital divides and fostering stronger Africa-Europe collaboration.
Source: From Victoria Falls to a Digitally Inclusive Africa: Launch of the Africa Broadband Maps Project in Zimbabwe | EEAS