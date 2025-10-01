Pakistan Names 18-Man Squad to Face South Africa in Crucial Test Series

The first Test is scheduled for October 12-16 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, followed by the second Test from October 20-24 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. A subsequent white-ball series, comprising three T20Is and three ODIs from October 28 to November 8, will be played across Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Faisalabad, with the white-ball squad to be named later.
The inclusion of left-arm spinner Asif Afridi, wrist-spinner Faisal Akram, and wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir marks a bold move by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Asif, 37, brings domestic experience, while Faisal’s rare wrist-spin and Rohail’s U19 pedigree add depth. The squad, which will be trimmed before the first Test, also features stalwarts like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Pakistan Squad: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
The team began a pre-series training camp today under red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood at the National Cricket Academy, set to run until October 8. Players from the recent ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup, including Babar and Shaheen, will join on October 4. The PCB is banking on home conditions at Lahore and Rawalpindi, known for aiding spin and pace, to test South Africa’s formidable lineup.
South Africa, fresh off their 2023-25 WTC triumph, arrive as favorites with a potent pace attack and resilient batting led by Temba Bavuma. Pakistan, coming off a draw against Australia but stinging from losses to India, face pressure to deliver under Masood’s leadership. A series win could propel Pakistan up the WTC standings, while a loss might dent their momentum in a packed cycle.
The Test matches pave the way for a high-octane white-ball leg:
October 28: 1st T20I, Rawalpindi
October 31: 2nd T20I, Lahore
November 1: 3rd T20I, Lahore
November 4: 1st ODI, Faisalabad
November 6: 2nd ODI, Faisalabad
November 8: 3rd ODI, Faisalabad
Social media platform X is abuzz with optimism and debate. Fans praise the “new-look” squad, with one post noting, “Faisal’s wrist-spin could be a game-changer!” Others question the reliance on untested players against South Africa’s pace trio, likely including Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen. Security remains a concern, but the PCB is confident in hosting a seamless series to boost cricket tourism.
Waseem Qadri senior Journalist, TV show host and Editor THINK TANK JOURNAL based in Islamabad can be followed on X at @jaranwaliya