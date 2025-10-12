Pakistan Set to Face South Africa in ICC World Test Championship Opener

The second Test is scheduled for October 20-24 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, followed by six white-ball matches—three T20Is and three ODIs—from October 28 to November 8.
This series pits Pakistan against the reigning WTC 2023-25 champions, South Africa, in what promises to be a fiercely contested battle. For the first time since the WTC began in 2019, Pakistan will open their championship cycle at home, a shift from previous away starts in Australia (2019-21), West Indies (2021-23), and Sri Lanka (2023-25).
Historical Context
Pakistan and South Africa have met in 30 Test matches, with South Africa winning 17, Pakistan securing 6 victories, and 7 ending in draws. In Pakistan and the UAE, Pakistan have won 4 of 13 Tests, with South Africa claiming 3 and 6 draws. In WTC encounters, both teams have split their four Tests, with Pakistan’s last home series against South Africa in 2021 ending in a 2-0 triumph.
Key performers for Pakistan against South Africa in past WTC matches include Babar Azam, with 315 runs and four half-centuries in four Tests, and Mohammad Rizwan, who scored 283 runs, including a century. Hasan Ali leads the bowling with 12 wickets in two WTC matches. All three are part of Pakistan’s 16-member squad for the series.
Pakistan captain Shan Masood expressed optimism about the home advantage. “Facing the reigning champions in our conditions is a great opportunity,” Masood told PCB Digital. “Starting well at home is crucial for any team aiming for the WTC title. We want to measure ourselves against the best and set the tone for this cycle.”
South Africa’s captain, Aiden Markram, acknowledged the challenge of adapting to Pakistan’s conditions. “It’s an exciting start to the new WTC cycle,” Markram said. “We’ll assess the wickets early and devise strong plans. Winning Test series requires excellence in all areas, and our players are eager for the challenge.”
Series Schedule
Test Matches:
-
October 12-16: First Test, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
-
October 20-24: Second Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
White-Ball Matches:
-
October 28: First T20I, Rawalpindi
-
October 31: Second T20I, Lahore
-
November 1: Third T20I, Lahore
-
November 4: First ODI, Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
-
November 6: Second ODI, Faisalabad
-
November 8: Third ODI, Faisalabad
The series is a critical early test for both teams in the WTC 2025-27 cycle. Pakistan will rely on their strong batting lineup and versatile bowling attack, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali, to exploit home conditions. South Africa, fresh off their WTC triumph, will aim to maintain their dominance by adapting to Pakistan’s pitches, which may offer early pace and later spin.
—
