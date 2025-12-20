Farhan Yousaf to Lead Pakistan U19 in Zimbabwe Tri-Series

The tri-series will be played from 25 December to 6 January and will include Pakistan, Afghanistan and host Zimbabwe. The tournament will help teams prepare for the ICC U19 World Cup, which will take place in Namibia and Zimbabwe from 15 January to 6 February. Both events will be played in the 50-over format.
Pakistan U19 are currently playing the ACC U19 Asia Cup in Dubai. They will face Bangladesh in the semi-final on 19 December, while the final is scheduled for 21 December.
Only one change has been made to the squad from the Asia Cup. Right-arm fast bowler Umar Zaib has been added, replacing left-arm spinner Mohammad Huzaifa.
Pakistan U19 will play at least four matches in the tri-series. The top two teams will qualify for the final on 6 January.
Pakistan U19 Squad
Farhan Yousaf (captain), Usman Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hasan Baloch, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Shayan (wk), Niqab Shafiq, Sameer Minhas and Umar Zaib
Tri-Series Fixtures
25 December – Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, Harare
27 December – Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Harare
29 December – Zimbabwe vs Pakistan
31 December – Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan
2 January – Pakistan vs Afghanistan
4 January – Zimbabwe vs Pakistan
6 January – Final
Pakistan U19 ICC World Cup Matches
16 January – Pakistan vs England
19 January – Pakistan vs Scotland
22 January – Zimbabwe vs Pakistan
24 January to 1 February – Super Six
3 February – Semi-final 1
4 February – Semi-final 2
6 February – Final
Pakistan U19 will look to use the Zimbabwe tri-series to gain match experience and confidence ahead of the ICC U19 World Cup.