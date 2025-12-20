19.12.2025 20:54
by Wasim Qadri

Farhan Yousaf to Lead Pakistan U19 in Zimbabwe Tri-Series

Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed a 15-member Pakistan U19 squad for the upcoming tri-series in Zimbabwe and the ICC U19 World Cup, with Farhan Yousaf continuing as captain.

The tri-series will be played from 25 December to 6 January and will include Pakistan, Afghanistan and host Zimbabwe. The tournament will help teams prepare for the ICC U19 World Cup, which will take place in Namibia and Zimbabwe from 15 January to 6 February. Both events will be played in the 50-over format.

Pakistan U19 are currently playing the ACC U19 Asia Cup in Dubai. They will face Bangladesh in the semi-final on 19 December, while the final is scheduled for 21 December.

Only one change has been made to the squad from the Asia Cup. Right-arm fast bowler Umar Zaib has been added, replacing left-arm spinner Mohammad Huzaifa.

Pakistan U19 will play at least four matches in the tri-series. The top two teams will qualify for the final on 6 January.

Pakistan U19 Squad

Farhan Yousaf (captain), Usman Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hasan Baloch, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Shayan (wk), Niqab Shafiq, Sameer Minhas and Umar Zaib

Tri-Series Fixtures

25 December – Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, Harare

27 December – Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Harare

29 December – Zimbabwe vs Pakistan

31 December – Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan

2 January – Pakistan vs Afghanistan

4 January – Zimbabwe vs Pakistan

6 January – Final

Pakistan U19 ICC World Cup Matches

16 January – Pakistan vs England

19 January – Pakistan vs Scotland

22 January – Zimbabwe vs Pakistan

24 January to 1 February – Super Six

3 February – Semi-final 1

4 February – Semi-final 2

6 February – Final

Pakistan U19 will look to use the Zimbabwe tri-series to gain match experience and confidence ahead of the ICC U19 World Cup.

— Waseem Shahzad Qadri senior Journalist, TV show host and Editor THINK TANK JOURNAL based in Islamabad can be followed on X at @jaranwaliya

