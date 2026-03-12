Calls for fair compensation for women displaced by lithium mining in Zimbabwe

The call follows a Gender Impact Assessment by the Zimbabwe Environmental Law Organisation (ZELO), which found that women in mining-affected areas are often left without adequate compensation when they lose land used for subsistence farming.

The report examined the social, economic and environmental effects of lithium mining on women working in both large-scale and artisanal mining operations.

Researchers studied two major lithium projects in Kamativi and Insiza District, where the Kamativi Lithium Mining Company and Zulu Lithium Mining Company operate. The assessment also looked at artisanal and small-scale mining activities in Insiza and Mberengwa.

According to the study, although some mining companies have introduced relocation and compensation measures to address displacement, these interventions often fail to reflect the realities faced by women who rely on land for survival.

“For many women, land is their primary source of food, income and social security,” ZELO said in the report. “When they are displaced, they lose not only their homes but also their main livelihoods.”

The organisation said interviews with affected communities showed that compensation provided to displaced women frequently does not reflect the true value of the land or the wider impact of losing it.

As a result, many women are pushed into informal or low-paying jobs, making it harder to support their families.

ZELO said the findings point to a broader pattern of economic marginalisation, with women who lose land experiencing increased poverty and reduced access to services such as education and healthcare.

The report also argues that Zimbabwe’s legal framework tends to prioritise mining rights over land rights, leaving rural communities vulnerable when mining concessions are granted.

“Under the current legal framework, mining rights are prioritised over land rights, meaning women can be displaced without adequate compensation,” the report said.

It also noted that very few women hold mining claims, limiting their ability to benefit from mineral resources found on land they previously used for farming.

Nearly half of the women interviewed in artisanal mining areas said mining claims were not available to them, while about a third said they could access them only in some cases.

The study also found that families relocated from fertile agricultural land to more arid areas have struggled to rebuild their livelihoods, with women particularly affected as they lose the ability to farm.

In some communities, the disruption has also affected education, with children travelling longer distances to school and some dropping out.

The report further links environmental degradation from mining activities to increased burdens on women, who are often responsible for collecting water and firewood.

Deforestation and water depletion linked to mining operations have made these tasks more difficult, it said.

ZELO warned that economic pressures caused by displacement are also forcing some women and girls into risky survival strategies.

“Displacement has pushed some women and female youths towards alternative means of survival such as prostitution,” the report said, adding that this exposes them to exploitation, violence and health risks.

Boys are also increasingly leaving school to work in artisanal mining, attracted by the possibility of quick income to support their families.

The organisation said the government should introduce a clear compensation framework that reflects the real value of lost land and ensures women participate in negotiations.

It said such a system should align with international standards and help restore livelihoods for communities affected by mining activities.