Fare hikes bite as fuel prices rise in Zimbabwe

The concerns come after two successive fuel price increases. Diesel rose to US$2.05 per litre and petrol (E5 blend) to US$2.17, up from US$1.77 and US$1.71 earlier in the month. Prior to that, prices stood at US$1.52 for diesel and US$1.56 for petrol.

Authorities have linked the increases to global oil market pressures, citing tensions in the Middle East, including the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

During a recent Senate session, Senator Maxwell Mdhluri asked what measures the government was taking to prevent “arbitrary and unjustified” fare increases.

“In light of the recent fuel price increases, what policy measures has the ministry put in place to regulate and monitor public transport fares?” he said. He also asked whether subsidies or relief measures were being considered to cushion both operators and commuters.

Senator Irene Zindi said enforcement remained a major challenge, accusing some operators of exploiting demand during peak periods and bad weather.

“Each time it rains, fares increase,” she said. “A US$1 trip can go up to US$2. During holidays, a US$10 intercity fare from Mutare to Harare can rise to US$15 or even US$20.”

Transport Minister Felix Mhona said fare controls differ between routes, with local authorities responsible for intra-city transport, while the government oversees intercity fares.

“We engage operators and associations through our road motor transportation division to agree on fare adjustments when costs change,” he said.

However, concerns over enforcement extend beyond Parliament. In Bulawayo, councillors have also criticised what they describe as growing lawlessness in the sector.

Ward 28 councillor Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu called for stricter penalties against operators who charge illegal fares or operate from undesignated points.

“We now have many unregistered vehicles ferrying passengers,” he said. “In areas such as Cowdray Park, passengers are often dropped midway and forced to pay again. We need to enforce our by-laws to restore order.”