HARARE – Ministers have approved an upward review of minimum wages for domestic workers and workers in unclassified operations, with the new rates taking effect immediately.
The minimum wage for domestic workers has been set at US$90, up from $85, while workers in unclassified operations – those not covered by National Employment Councils – will now earn a minimum of US$270, with both figures payable in local currency.
The review was presented to Cabinet by the minister of public service, labour and social welfare, Edgar Moyo, and drew on recommendations of the tripartite Wages and Salaries Advisory Council (WASC).
Within the domestic worker category, graduated rates have been set according to the nature of work performed.
A yard worker or gardener will earn US$90, the same floor as the general domestic worker minimum. A cook or housekeeper will receive US$99. A child, disabled or aged minder will earn US$108 up from US$95, rising to US$117 from a previous US$100 for a disabled or aged minder who holds a Red Cross certificate.
Cabinet “noted and approved” the revised wages as presented, with Moyo confirming the new rates carry immediate effect.
Domestic workers in Zimbabwe have historically been among the lowest-paid categories of labour and fall outside the coverage of sectoral collective bargaining structures, making the WASC-driven government review process their primary mechanism for wage adjustment.