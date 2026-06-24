Planting for the Next Season

Over the past year, a partnership between the Government of Japan, UNDP and CARE Zimbabwe has supported thousands of smallholder farmers with climate-smart farming practices, drought-tolerant crops and livelihood opportunities designed to help them withstand an increasingly uncertain climate.
When the project Building Resilience and Enhancing Food Security of Drought-Affected Smallholder Farmers began in March 2025, Zimbabwe was still reeling from the effects of one of the worst droughts in recent years.
The 2024 El Niño-induced drought had severely affected agricultural production, depleted water sources and grazing areas, and left many rural households struggling to secure enough food. According to the Zimbabwe Livelihoods Assessment Committee (ZimLAC) Rural Livelihoods Assessment Report 2024, 57 percent of the rural population was projected to face cereal insecurity during the peak hunger period.
For communities that depend on rain-fed agriculture, the drought was another reminder of how vulnerable livelihoods have become to increasingly erratic weather patterns.
Now, as the one-year initiative draws to a close, thousands of farmers have gained access to new skills, technologies and resources aimed at helping them adapt to these changing conditions.
Funded through a US$1.5 million contribution from the Government of Japan and implemented by UNDP through CARE Zimbabwe, the project focused on strengthening food security while helping farming households reduce their exposure to climate-related shocks.
One of the project’s key priorities was supporting the production of crops better suited to dry conditions. Through the initiative, 6,717 farmers received sorghum, pearl millet and African pea seed. These traditional grains are generally more tolerant to drought than maize and offer an important alternative for farmers facing shorter and less predictable rainy seasons.
To support adoption of these crops, 2,754 farmers were trained in climate-smart agriculture and post-harvest management. A further 492 lead farmers and 26 ward-based extension officers received training, helping to strengthen local capacity that will remain within communities after the project ends.
The project also introduced practical measures to improve water use and soil moisture retention. Farmers were trained in techniques such as potholing, infiltration pits, mulching and intercropping through farmer field schools and demonstration plots. In addition, 1,022 farmers received hydrogels to help retain moisture around planting stations during periods of low rainfall.
Attention was also given to what happens after harvest.
Post-harvest losses can significantly reduce household food supplies and income, particularly in drought-prone areas where every kilogram of grain matters. To help address this challenge, 2,000 farmers received hermetic storage bags for improved grain preservation. Twenty-five grain threshers were distributed across Chivi and Mwenezi districts to reduce labour demands associated with processing traditional grains, while 64 farmers were trained in their operation and maintenance.
The project recognised that building resilience also requires strengthening opportunities beyond agriculture.
Through Technical and Vocational Education and Training programmes, 203 young people completed skills training and received start-up kits to support income-generating activities. Another 424 youths were trained in business development and financial literacy, while 237 members of Village Savings and Loan Associations strengthened their knowledge of financial management and group governance.
Women played a central role throughout the project. They represented 62 percent of seed recipients and 68 percent of youth who completed vocational training. More than 60 percent of participants reached through training activities were women.
Efforts to promote gender equality were integrated across the intervention. A baseline survey and gender analysis helped inform project design, while gender champions were trained and community dialogues were conducted to encourage discussion on gender-related issues and strengthen awareness of available support services.
While the challenges facing smallholder farmers have not disappeared, the project leaves behind more than inputs and equipment. It has strengthened local knowledge, expanded access to climate-smart farming practices, supported livelihood diversification and invested in community-level capacity that can continue beyond the life of the intervention.
The conditions that prompted this investment remain. Climate change continues to affect agricultural production across Zimbabwe, particularly in areas that rely heavily on rainfall. Yet the experience of the past year has shown that farmers are not standing still in the face of these challenges. With the right support, they are testing new approaches, adopting new technologies and finding ways to protect their livelihoods.
As this chapter closes, the knowledge, skills and systems established through the project provide a foundation on which communities, government institutions and development partners can continue to build.
Source: Planting for the Next Season | United Nations Development Programme