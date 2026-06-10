PSL Title Race: Which Zimbabwe Stars Can Win the South Africa Premiership in 2026/27?

Several Warriors internationals represented South African teams in the most recent season, and will already be preparing to do so in 2026/27. A few might even be able to challenge for the league title next year, as they did in the most recent campaign, provided that their teams build on their recent successes and capitalise where others fall short.
Daniel Msendami
Orlando Pirates have only just secured a first title since 2012, but that won’t stop the Sea Robbers from already thinking about how they can defend their crown. They will need their full squad, including Warriors international Daniel Msendami, to ward off potential challengers.
The winger signed for the eventual champions in January 2026, having previously played for Marumo Gallants, and went on to make six appearances in the Premiership. He will aim to play more next year, having now settled at Orlando Stadium.
There’s no doubt that Msendami and the Bucs are the team to beat after their recent domestic success. And fans can use the best betting sites in South Africa recommended by Goal.com to see how their odds of success compare to other teams throughout the upcoming season.
Divine Lunga
If anyone looks set to dislodge Pirates next year, it will most likely be Mamelodi Sundowns. Bafana ba Style might have lost their status as reigning champions of South Africa, but Miguel Cardoso’s side still managed to enjoy a successful year, as they won their second CAF Champions League.
That meant Zimbabwe international Divine Lunga, who played the full second leg of the final against AS FAR, joined an exclusive club of Warriors players to have claimed the trophy. It was a special way to mark his fifth year at the club, but Sundowns will want to restore their domestic dominance next season. Expect the team, including Lunga, to have the title in their sights for much of 2026/27.
Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya and Mason Mushore
Outside of Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, and a resurgent Kaizer Chiefs, it would be a shock to see any other team win the Premiership next year. But AmaZulu will enter the year after coming fourth in the league, and might hope to upset proceedings.
Zimbabwean striker Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya enjoyed a promising first season at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, scoring six goals in 16 league appearances, and will hope to help the team close the gap to the teams above them in his second season. Fellow Warriors international Mason Mushore might also play a role, having joined AmaZulu in January 2026. It will be tough for the pair to help the club secure a first Premiership title, but confidence will be high entering the season, and that could put them on the path to success.Post published in: Business