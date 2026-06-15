3:49 by Daily Maverick Have your say: Tongaat Hulett business rescue: Brinkmanship on steroids, in service of a dubious Zimbabwean elite

Attempts to take over Tongaat Hulett have been shadowed by suspicions that the initiative is driven by politically exposed Zimbabweans pushing to externalise their cash and their influence by gaining control of the sugar value chain in Southern Africa. The latest revelations in the legal battle involving the stalled business rescue of Tongaat Hulett and its possible liquidation.