18:47 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Why Short Mobile Games Fit Kenya’s Busy Daily Routine

Traffic in Nairobi. The matatu has been crawling along Waiyaki Way for twenty minutes. A guy by the window pulls out his phone, opens an app, and starts a crash game. Forty seconds later, the round ends. He's won 150 shillings. The bus is still stationary. He starts another round. This isn't pure gambling. This is a way to pass the time.