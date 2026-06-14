14.6.2026 3:57
by Reuters

Zimbabwe moves to regulate cryptocurrency sector

HARARE, June 12 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's government said on Friday it will require cryptocurrency businesses to register and pay annual fees, ​as it seeks to bring the largely informal market under regulatory ‌oversight.
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Representation of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration taken September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights, opens new tab
Businesses involved in buying, selling, transferring or safeguarding virtual assets must register each year with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), an anti-money laundering body housed within the central bank, under ​regulations issued by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube.
Registration will cost $500 per year, ​and operating without it is now an offence.

CRYPTO USE IN ⁠ZIMBABWE

The regulations are Zimbabwe’s first dedicated rules for a sector that has ​long operated without a legal framework, largely underground. The government banned financial institutions ​from trading cryptocurrency in 2018, pushing traders onto peer-to-peer platforms and social media.
Hyperinflation in the late 2000s wiped out savings and pensions, while repeated currency changes eroded trust in ​the banking system, driving demand for Bitcoin and other digital currencies alternative ​stores of value and means of transfer outside the formal system.
Remittances have fuelled adoption, with ‌banks ⁠being the most expensive transfer channel, according to the World Bank’s Remittance Prices Worldwide report.
Zimbabwe’s move comes amid a broader global push to regulate cryptocurrencies following a series of high-profile exchange failures, fraud cases and concerns over money ​laundering.
It joins a growing ​number of ⁠African countries, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Mauritius, that have moved to regulate digital assets as crypto use ​across the continent surges.
Sub-Saharan Africa received more than $205 billion in ​on-chain value – ⁠the total dollar value of cryptocurrency transactions recorded on blockchains – between July 2024 and June 2025, a 52% year-on-year increase, according to the Chainalysis 2025 Global ⁠Crypto ​Adoption Index.
“This is a welcome development … It’s also ​good for traders that they don’t have to operate underground,” Jeffrey Mutambiranwa, a Harare crypto trader, ​told Reuters.

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