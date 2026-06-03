Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 30th May 2026

https://www.flickr.com/photos/
Ahead of the Vigil, activists from our sister Organisation Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) took part in ROHR’s annual fundraising walk, walking 13 miles from Leytonstone Station to the Vigil outside the Zimbabwe Embassy in London. Thanks to the valiant walkers and to those who attended the Vigil: Bwanya Asa, Barbara Chibvamushure, Samson Dube, Munashe Madziyauswa, Chantelle Manyande, Philip Maponga, Patricia Masamba, Mellisa Mbavarira, Ephraim Tapa and Tatenda Tsumba. Thanks also to Esther Munyira for her contribution to the Walk tshirts. Photos: https://www.flickr.
The 2026 walk was in defence of the Zimbabwe 2013 Constitution and to stress on the importance of a referendum if the constitution is to remain a statute for the people, by the people and with the people. The effort also was in recognition that Zimbabweans in the diaspora were in a position to do much more to expose the rampant corruption and tyranny by the Zimbabwe military backed regime. In Mnangagwa’s Zimbabwe, no one except from ZANU PF has a voice, and the freedom to benefit from corruption and torture and still get away with it. The law exists to protect them, their friends and families.
A case in point is the extravagant Tagwirei wedding that we saw last week, which exposed the yawning gap between the filthy rich ruling class and the rest of citizens. Yet no one has the courage to raise questions around lifestyle audit or accountability. It is sad that millions of people in Zimbabwe go without basic necessities, including access to health, education, water, and shelter, to name but a few, in a land of such plenty.
No wonder Vice President Rtd General Chivengwa remains astute and uncompromising in his call for equal economic opportunities and equitable wealth distribution: ‘every Zimbabwean must have a seat at the table’, he recently declared. Perhaps by their efforts to vandalise the constitution to add 2 more years to the president’s term, ZANU PF aims to maintain power so they can protect their ill-gotten wealth whilst they continue to selfishly plunder and privatise Zimbabwe’s resources.
The Zimbabwe Vigil and ROHR continue to call on all Zimbabweans to fight for a free, just and corruption free Zimbabwe.
For Vigil pictures check: http://www.flickr.com/
Events and Notices:
- Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 6th June from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run.
- The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe.
- The Vigil’s book ‘Zimbabwe Emergency’ is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon.
- Facebook pages:
- Vigil : https ://www.facebook.
com/zimbabwevigil
- ROHR: https://www.facebook.
com/Restoration-of-Human- Rights-ROHR-Zimbabwe- International-370825706588551/
- ZAF: https://www.facebook.com/
pages/Zimbabwe-Action-Forum- ZAF/490257051027515
The Vigil, outside the Zimbabwe Embassy, 429 Strand, London meets regularly on Saturdays from 14.00 to 17.00 to protest against gross violations of human rights in Zimbabwe. The Vigil which started in October 2002 will continue until internationally-monitored, free and fair elections are held in Zimbabwe.