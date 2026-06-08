Zimbabweans facing harrowing slavery in Qatar as Mnangagwa regime turns a blind eye

Qatar boasts an elected seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2025 to 2027 term.
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This position carries an explicit, legally binding obligation to uphold and safeguard the highest global standards of human dignity.
Yet, beneath the polished veneer of Doha’s glittering skyscrapers and its hollow public relations campaigns about labor reform lies a dark, state-sanctioned reality.
For thousands of vulnerable African migrant workers, particularly Zimbabwean domestic workers, Qatar operates not as a land of economic opportunity, but as a predatory trap of modern-day slavery.
A devastating press release sent to me by the Human Rights Association (HRA) has pulled back the curtain on this institutionalized hypocrisy, documenting the horrific treatment of Zimbabwean women who were lured by predatory recruitment agencies, stripped of their documents, and subjected to unpunished abuse.
Their stories are a visceral reminder that the notorious kafala system—a sponsorship framework that binds a worker’s legal status entirely to their employer—remains alive, well, and deeply vicious in the domestic sphere.
Consider the case of Chiedza, a 27-year-old woman from Harare who traveled to Doha on the promise of a salary that could rescue her family from economic hardship back home.
Upon arrival, her passport was immediately confiscated by her employer.
For six months, Chiedza was subjected to unlawful confinement, forced to work from before dawn until past midnight, seven days a week, with absolutely no right to rest under the pretext that she owed a fictional recruitment debt.
After half a year of relentless labor, she received no wages.
When she desperately sought help from the Zimbabwean embassy, she was met with bureaucratic cowardice, told that diplomatic options were limited without the abusive employer’s cooperation.
Then there is Tinashe, a 32-year-old from Bulawayo, who faced severe physical violence inside a Qatari household.
When she attempted to escape the blows, she was threatened with immediate arrest and deportation as a runaway criminal.
While a civil society organization eventually managed to extract her from the country, Tinashe was forced to flee Qatar with no legal recourse, stripped of her stolen wages, and denied any semblance of justice.
She returned to Zimbabwe with nothing but the physical and psychological scars of state-sanctioned exploitation.
These accounts are not isolated incidents of rogue employers behaving badly.
They are the predictable, structural outcomes of a Qatari legal architecture designed to leave domestic workers completely defenseless.
Qatar explicitly excludes domestic workers from the protections of its national Labour Law.
This deliberate legislative blackout creates a dangerous vacuum of accountability, effectively granting employers total ownership over foreign women.
It is a legal environment that allows employers to extract up to 100 hours of work per week without a single day of rest, as extensively documented by Amnesty International.
Worse still, Qatar is actively moving to reverse the minimal labor reforms it previously trumpeted to the international community.
In 2024, the country’s Shura Council proposed reinstating the draconian requirement that forces migrant workers to secure their employer’s explicit permission before exiting the country.
This is a direct, unvetted attempt to solidify the chains of captivity, ensuring that an abused worker cannot even flee the country without the consent of her abuser.
The sheer hypocrisy of the Qatari state is entirely indefensible.
A nation cannot credibly sit on the UN Human Rights Council while maintaining a domestic legal framework that treats African women as disposable commodities.
The HRA and its Chairman, Saad Kassis-Mohamed, have rightly pointed out that Qatar’s continued exclusion of domestic workers from basic labor protections is completely incompatible with its international human rights mandates.
Doha has mastered the art of cosmetic diplomacy, announcing superficial kafala reforms to appease Western critics while leaving the most vulnerable workers entirely exposed to wage theft, physical assault, and forced confinement.
This crisis also demands a harsh, uncompromising mirror be held up to the Zimbabwean government and its diplomatic missions abroad.
It is an absolute travesty when a Zimbabwean citizen turns to her own embassy for protection against modern slavery, only to be told that the state is powerless against an abusive foreign employer.
Our foreign missions must stop acting as passive observers to the trafficking and exploitation of our people.
The Harare regime must stop hiding behind its nonsensical “friend to all and enemy to none” foreign policy doctrine—a cowardly stance that consistently sacrifices the safety of our people on the altar of diplomatic etiquette.
We see this same spineless abdication of duty in South Africa, where the government remains morbidly obsessed with preserving “cordial relations” with foreign capitals while its own citizens are subjected to relentless abuse and brutality abroad.
The protection of Zimbabwean lives abroad must be a non-negotiable foreign policy directive, not a bureaucratic afterthought.
The global community must demand immediate, systemic structural change from Qatar.
The Gulf nation must completely dismantle the kafala system in practice, not just on paper, and bring all domestic workers fully within the comprehensive scope of its national labor laws.
Furthermore, Qatari authorities must criminally prosecute, jail, and heavily fine employers who perpetrate wage theft, unlawful confinement, and physical violence.
Until Doha treats the abuse of African migrant workers as the heinous crime it is, its international human rights credentials are an absolute farce, and its seat on the UN Human Rights Council remains a profound stain on global justice.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. To directly receive his articles please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08