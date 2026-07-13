Bangladesh win final ODI against Zimbabwe but lose the series

HARARE, July 11 (Reuters) – Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hassan fell narrowly short of a century as he guided his team to a seven-wicket victory over hosts Zimbabwe on Saturday in their third One Day International.
Tanzid scored 94 before skying the ball for a catch at long on as he tried to hit a match-winning six at the Harare Sports Club.
But his 151-run first-wicket partnership with Soumya Sarkar saw Bangladesh most of the way home as they chased down Zimbabwe’s 199 off 48.1 overs and secured victory with 84 balls to spare.
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The home side were put in to bat with Wessly Madhevere top-scoring 75 and Brad Evans hitting 50 after losing early wickets cheaply, with Shoriful Islam taking 4-44.
It was a consolation win for Bangladesh, who lost the opening two games of the three-match series.
The two countries will now play a three-match Twenty20 series in Bulawayo, starting on Wednesday.