Bangladesh’s big guns return for ODI battle against Zimbabwe

Big picture: An open canvas for both teams
An experiment with an inexperienced Test squad against a lower-ranked Zimbabwe side could not have gone worse for Bangladesh. While the margin of the defeat – an innings and 85 runs – was damaging in and of itself, the ineffectiveness of their pacers in helpful Harare conditions made it all the more alarming for a side that’s going through a fast-bowling revolution.
Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain took a combined 2 for 266 in their 67 overs in the Test while Zimbabwe’s Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri and Brad Evans took 20 for 308. The likes of Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam not being available is little justification for that big a gulf. Both teams shift their focus to 50-over cricket now with Bangladesh’s first-choice picks back in contention for a three-match series that could prove invaluable given it will take place in conditions where the 2027 ODI World Cup will be held.
Zimbabwe played their last ODI in August 2025. They have a new captain in Ngarava, who will have to sort out combinations and strategies over the next 15 months with an ICC event in mind. The immediate and medium-term challenges will make their presence felt. Zimbabwe couldn’t make the 2023 ODI World Cup after falling well short in the Qualifier at home. A lot of the players from that time are still around. For Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza, both 40, it could be one last hurrah.
Form guide
Zimbabwe LLWLW (Last five matches, most recent first)
Bangladesh LWWWW
Bangladesh LWWWW
In the spotlight: Captains, stand up
Ahead of and at the end of the Test, Richard Ngarava stressed on Zimbabwe knowing home conditions better, and it showed during the game, highlighting the prospect of the 28-year-old joining that rare subset of cricketer, the shrewd fast-bowling captain. Ngarava knows what to do at the toss in these conditions, how to set the tone with the ball and use his bowlers in different phases.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz‘s ability to elevate his individual performances and lift the team when they’re under pressure makes him special. He can rescue or ramp up the scoring with the bat and can contain or strike with the ball. Bangladesh are coming off of four ODI series wins on the trot under his captaincy, the last two of which were against New Zealand and Australia.
Team news: Big guns return for Bangladesh
Bangladesh’s first-choice bowling attack returns after Mehidy, Taskin, Nahid and Shoriful were rested from the Test. Litton Das is recovering from his calf-injury and is likely to return for the second ODI.
Bangladesh (probable): 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Saif Hassan/Soumya Sarkar, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Nurul Hasan (wk), 6 Mosaddek Hossain, 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Nahid Rana
Innocent Kaia got back into the ODI side after scoring 140 in the Test. That might not be enough to force his re-entry into the top of the order. Same goes for Ryan Burl in the middle order. Zimbabwe might be tempted to pick him if they feel the need for an extra spinner.
Zimbabwe (probable): 1 Brian Bennett, 2 Ben Curran/Innocent Kaia, 3 Brendan Taylor, 4 Craig Ervine, 5 Sikandar Raza, 6 Ryan Burl/Tadiwanashe Marumani, 7 Clive Madande (wk), 8 Brad Evans, 9 Richard Ngarava (capt), 10 Blessing Muzarabani, 11 Ernest Masuku
Pitch and Conditions: Win toss and bowl
Pacers are likely to find assistance early in the morning in Harare. The average total by teams batting first over the last five games is 272. The team batting second has won three of those games. The weather is expected to be on the cooler side, with a maximum temperature forecast of 21-degrees celsius and no rain expected.
Stats and Trivia
- This will be Bangladesh’s first ODI in Zimbabwe since August 2022
- Ngarava is set to become the 24th men’s ODI captain for Zimbabwe
- Tanzid Hasan is 115 away from 1000 ODI runs
Quotes
“He’s put his head down and grafted over the last year. We’ve spoken heavily in the system around the want to get guys scoring big hundreds. There’s been a real drive within the system to encourage that and for them to understand that’s what we’re looking for. He’s taken all the feedback and criticism on board and he’s been unbelievable.”
Zimbabwe Head coach Justin Sammons on Innocent Kaia’s transformation
Zimbabwe Head coach Justin Sammons on Innocent Kaia’s transformation