Call for Research Papers – Building Climate Resilience in Southern Zimbabwe

Event Details
Overview & Objective
The GCF-CRL Project (2020–2027) invites Master’s degree students and partner researchers to submit research proposals. This call aims to bridge the gap between academic research, field-level farmer experimentation, and evidence-based policymaking by generating peer-reviewed knowledge products directly linked to climate-resilient agriculture (CRA).
Key Targets
Eligible Applicants: Currently enrolled Master’s students at recognized Zimbabwean universities and researchers from Responsible Parties (RPs) and partners (DRESS, DOI, AGRITEX, ZINWA, MSD, Mechanisation, IPs).
Scope: Empirical, applied, field-oriented research within GCF-CRL target districts.
Duration: Research must be completed within 1 year.
Priority Research Themes
Applicants are invited to submit proposals aligned with—but not limited to—the following thematic areas:
Irrigation & Water: Climate-resilient irrigation, water harvesting in semi-arid areas, O&M of smallholder infrastructure, performance and institutional gaps of V-30 schemes.
Soil & Crops: Soil health management, conservation agriculture, traditional grains, sesame, pigeon peas, fodder crops, and participatory varietal selection.
Livestock & Grazing: Lean-season livestock nutrition, feed systems, and goat multiplication initiatives.
Social & Community Integration: Integration of Indigenous Knowledge Systems (IKS) with scientific adaptation, Farmer Field Schools (FFS), Innovation Platforms (IPs), and gender/youth inclusion.
Data & Spatial Analysis: NDVI remote sensing for catchment restoration impact, before-after productivity analysis using post-treatment datasets, and early warning climate information uptake.
Markets & Policy: Commodity value chain development, market access, and long-term sustainability of project investments.
Key Deadlines & How to Apply
Abstract Submission Deadline – Friday, 14 August 2026
Notification of Acceptance – Friday, 31 August 2026
Climate Resilient Livelihoods – Call for Research Papers
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