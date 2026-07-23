Comparing traditional football playmakers with deep-lying ones

There is also great online betting at 1xBet on players who perform this role too.
The 2 main types are the traditional playmaker, often known as the number 10, and the deep-lying playmaker, commonly referred to by the Italian term regista. The 2 of them are specialized in 2 things: create chances and control possession. However, their 2 main differences are that they perform their duties from different areas of the pitch and contribute in distinct ways. The most creative footballers from the football world are also present for betting online at the 1xBet platform as well.
A traditional playmaker operates in advanced midfield, usually behind the number 9. His primary objective is to unlock defenses with 3 tools:
- through balls;
- quick combinations;
- and individual creativity in the final 3rd.
These players frequently do 3 things: provide assists, score goals and thrive in tight spaces where vision and technical ability are essential. They often become the focal point of attacking moves, receiving the ball between the opposition’s midfield and defensive lines.
The more modern variation
In contrast, a deep-lying playmaker starts attacks from a much deeper position, usually in front of the defenders. And before other great playmakers delight us with their talent, you can play Jet X on 1xbet.com.zm/en/slots/game/54434/jetx too.
They dictate the tempo of the match by doing 3 things: distribute possession, switch play and progress the ball from defense into attack. Their excellent passing range, composure under pressure, and tactical awareness allow them to orchestrate the team’s build-up while maintaining control of possession. This role has become increasingly important in modern possession-based football. And now, at 1xBet you can bet on those players and also play Jet X before those footballers start playing too.
Different examples of the two types
Famous examples illustrate these contrasting profiles. Players like Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, and Mesut Özil are traditional playmakers who create opportunities in advanced positions. Make sure to try the plinko game – 1xbet.com.zm/en/games/plinko has this and many other amazing forms of entertainment that you can play before another playmaker starts playing.
Meanwhile, Andrea Pirlo, Xabi Alonso, and Toni Kroos demonstrated how deep-lying playmakers could dominate matches through intelligence, precise passing, and rhythm control. At 1xBet you can always play plinko before the next football game with a great playmaker begins.Post published in: Business