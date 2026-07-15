How Sports Betting Changed After Zimbabwe’s Mass Return from South Africa

Since early 2024, thousands of Zimbabweans returning home from South Africa are bringing more than suitcases—they’re bringing habits shaped by years abroad and a completely different way of thinking about entertainment.
My cousin Tafara showed up in Bulawayo in March 2025 after seven years doing construction in Johannesburg. First thing I noticed? He couldn’t watch cricket without checking online betting odds on his phone—that’s what he got used to in SA.
The Returnee Effect Nobody’s Talking About
Traditional leaders in Mangwe District keep telling returnees to rebuild and adapt. But these folks are adapting—just not in the “plant maize and attend community meetings” way everyone expected.
Last month I talked with 14 people who’d come back from South Africa. What blew my mind: 11 had placed at least one sports wager in the past week. Before they left for South Africa years ago? Only 3 had ever tried it.
We’re not talking life savings here. Average was around $8.50 per bet, sometimes way less. Simba, this guy from church, drops $3.00 on weekend football because it “makes watching more interesting.”
Why Sports Wagering Fits the Current Moment
People who’ve been uprooted once, who’ve already started from scratch in a foreign country, seem way more comfortable with calculated risks. They’ve already lost stability, already rebuilt their lives once, and a $5.00 bet on the India-Zimbabwe cricket series doesn’t register as reckless when you’ve just moved your entire existence across an international border.
Smartphones are everywhere now. Even in areas where ZESA cuts power randomly, people have figured out power banks and data bundles. I watched four guys in Mbare last week watching Premier League on one phone while two others checked odds on different platforms, all huddled outside a tuckshop.
What Changed Between 2023 and Now
Three years back, sports wagering felt like a Harare thing, maybe Bulawayo on weekends. Now? I’ve seen it in Plumtree, Gwanda, places where farming and small livestock still dominate economically.
Access is part of it. You don’t need a bank account for most platforms anymore—mobile money demolished that barrier. But the bigger shift is cultural. Returnees from South Africa (where betting shops are on every street corner) normalized the whole thing, making it seem less like “gambling” and more like sports analysis where you back up your opinion with a few dollars.
My friend Nokuthula came back in October 2025 and explained it perfectly: “Back in Durban, everyone had opinions on match outcomes. Here in Zim, we’re just starting to have those conversations the same way. But now we can actually back up our opinions.”
The Numbers Tell a Story
Mobile money transactions jumped 43% between January 2025 and January 2026. Yeah, some is regular commerce—groceries and airtime. But ask anyone under 35 what they’re using EcoCash for on weekends, and sports wagers come up way more often than you’d think.
The timing matters too. Air Zimbabwe just announced they’re resuming London flights by July 2026. When a country reconnects internationally, when people move back and forth again, entertainment habits shift dramatically.
For returnees trying to rebuild while dealing with court backlogs, political uncertainty, and an economy still figuring itself out, a $6.00 Saturday bet is manageable entertainment. Way cheaper than a bar. More engaging than doom-scrolling social media for three hours.Post published in: Business