India hand multiple maiden T20I call-ups for Zimbabwe tour

India have named a 15-player squad for the T20I series against Zimbabwe starting July 23.
Fast bowlers Yash Thakur and Ashok Sharma receive their first T20I selections, while explosive wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh also earns a maiden call-up.
Also part of the squad is bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey, who has featured in two ODIs for India, but is yet to make his T20I debut.
India squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh.
The squad sees several changes from India’s squad for the ongoing England series. Sanju Samson, a key member of that title-winning side misses out, while frontline bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana have not been named, opening the door for fresh faces.
Rinku Singh returns to the T20I setup after last featuring during India’s Super Eight clash against South Africa at this year’s tournament. Pacer Mayank Yadav also returns to the national squad, while Harsh Dubey, who was recently included in India’s multi-format squad for the Afghanistan series, earns an opportunity in the shortest format.
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India are currently trailing 1-0 in their ongoing T20I series against England, heading into the final game at Trent Bridge on July 7.
India’s previous T20I tour of Zimbabwe came in July 2024, where they claimed a convincing 4-1 series victory.
The two teams last met during the Super Eight stage of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Chennai, where Brian Bennett’s unbeaten 97 was the standout effort despite Zimbabwe falling short in a daunting chase.