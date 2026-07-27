Know Your Real Enemy

By Tatenda Hwari
The Bible gives believers a clear warning in 1 Peter 5:8: “Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour.” The verse does not tell us that our neighbour, colleague or family member is our enemy. It points directly to the devil as the true adversary.
This truth changes the way we respond to life’s challenges. Instead of living with hatred, revenge and resentment, we begin to pray, forgive and trust God. We realise that people can sometimes become instruments of evil influences, but they are not the real enemy. Our struggle is spiritual.
Unfortunately, many people spend years blaming others for every disappointment. Some even blame God for the hardships they face. Yet Scripture consistently reveals that God is a loving Father whose plans are for our good. Jeremiah 29:11 reminds us that He desires to give us hope and a future.
The devil, on the other hand, seeks to steal, kill and destroy. His mission is to discourage, divide and distract people from God’s purpose. However, believers should never live in fear because Satan is a defeated enemy through the finished work of Jesus Christ.
Peter describes the devil as being like a roaring lion. That comparison is significant. He is not the Lion. Jesus Christ alone is the Lion of the tribe of Judah. The devil may roar to intimidate, but he cannot overcome those who remain steadfast in Christ.
The Christian life is therefore not about fighting people but about standing firm in faith. When we understand who our real enemy is, we stop wasting energy on personal battles and begin using spiritual weapons such as prayer, faith, God’s Word and obedience to Christ.
Our communities, families and workplaces would be healthier if more people embraced this perspective. Forgiveness would replace bitterness, unity would overcome division and hope would triumph over despair.
Every believer should remember this simple but powerful truth: people are not your enemy. The devil is. Keep your eyes on Christ, remain spiritually alert and refuse to allow hatred to take root in your heart. Victory belongs to those who stand with God.
Tatenda Hwari is a Zimbabwean writer, Christian teacher and columnist passionate about faith, leadership and personal transformation. Readers may contact him at tatehwari@gmail.com.