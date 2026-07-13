Stanbic Bank pledges USD30,000 to help keep Victoria Falls clean

The agreement will see PVFS receive USD10,000 annually from 2026 to 2028, empowering the organisation to intensify its mission of positioning Victoria Falls as the cleanest city in Africa.
Established in October 2021, PVFS has already made significant strides in promoting sustainable waste management, advancing green destination practices and improving public health in vulnerable communities. This new funding injection promises to accelerate its impact.
Stanbic Bank’s corporate social investment strategy has long prioritised environmental conservation and sustainable development across Zimbabwe. This partnership is a natural extension of that vision, ensuring that Victoria Falls remains not only a breath-taking natural wonder but also a model of eco-tourism excellence.
The initiative is expected to deliver wide-ranging benefits across tourism, business and community life. A cleaner, well-maintained destination will enhance visitor experiences, strengthen Victoria Falls’ global appeal and encourage repeat visits.
Improved environmental standards will also boost business confidence, benefiting hospitality operators, tour companies and small enterprises reliant on tourism, while attracting environmentally conscious investors and partners.
Commenting on the importance of the partnership, PVFS campaign manager, Douglas Musiringofa said Victoria Falls is not inherited from our ancestors but borrowed from our children.
“As custodians of one of the seven natural wonders of the world, our greatest responsibility is to protect its beauty, preserve its integrity and keep it pristine for generations to come,” Musiringofa added.
Stanbic Bank’s marketing specialist for client segments, Tendai Rafemoyo, emphasised that Victoria Falls is more than a tourist destination but a symbol of Zimbabwe’s natural heritage and global identity.
“Our support for PVFS reflects Stanbic Bank’s belief that sustainable development is inseparable from community well-being. Through conservation and cleanliness, we are laying the foundation for stronger tourism, thriving businesses and resilient communities,” Rafemoyo added.
Through the grant, PVFS will scale up its programmes, including awareness campaigns on sustainable waste management, community-driven cleanliness initiatives, promotion of environmentally responsible tourism practices and public health interventions.
Local communities stand to benefit directly through improved health conditions, increased environmental awareness and participation in community-led projects that foster pride and shared responsibility.
Transparency and accountability are central to the agreement. PVFS will provide quarterly progress reports detailing the utilisation of funds and measurable impact, ensuring that every dollar contributes to tangible improvements on the ground.
Victoria Falls plays a vital role in Zimbabwe’s tourism economy and maintaining its environmental integrity is critical for biodiversity and livelihoods dependent on tourism.
This partnership between Stanbic Bank and PVFS represents more than financial support. It is a shared vision of positioning Victoria Falls as a model green destination for Africa and the world.
With Stanbic Bank’s backing, Victoria Falls is poised to set new standards in eco-tourism, proving that conservation and community empowerment can go hand in hand.Post published in: Business