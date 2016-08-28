Clipboard: what’s on in Harare

If you would like NOT to receive this e-mail (which is sent text only to keep it very small and easily downloadable) then also advise us at that address. Please pass this e-mail on to your family, friends and colleagues, so that everyone is better informed about what’s on. If you wish to have information included on this newsletter send the information in text-only format to aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw – there is no charge as this is a free service and acts as an anti-clash diary.
Sunday August 28 – Harare SPCA Fun Show and Dog Walk. Mukuvisi Woodlands Nature Reserve. Spot raffle for Harare SPCA, $1 a ticket. Dog classes for show, stalls selling a variety of goods. Walk is at 8am, show at 10am. Everyone’s welcome … including dogs! Book stalls by calling Barbara on 0774 198009. Information from Stella on 0779 922105. Sponsored by Pedigree and Whiskas. Entry $2, payable to Mukuvisi. Pensioners free.
Sunday August 28 – NRZ steam train run. The National Railways of Zimbabwe will run a steam-hauled train from Harare to Ruwa Golf Club and return for a family fun day. The fare, which includes a braai lunch at the Club, is $40 for adults and $20 or kids. Departure from Harare will be at 10am and return should be at 4.30pm. Tickets are available at Harare Railway Station. Any enquires should be made to the NRZ Passenger Services Manager on 0712 363467 or 0712 363417
Sunday August 28 – Genaro Pereira Recital. 2.30pm, Arundel School Chapel. Genaro Pereira’s piano concert a year ago will be remembered by many and we’re delighted to welcome him back. His varied and imaginative programme includes: Satie: Danse de travers; J.S. Bach: Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue in D minor; Luciano Berio: Luftklavier & Feuerklavier (from 6 Encores for piano); Debussy: Reflets dans l’eau (from Images I); Godowsky: In the Kraton (from ‘Java Suite’); Beethoven Piano Sonata No.31 in A flat major, Op.110. A Celebs subscription concert, entry free to members, all others $10. Arrivals by 2.20pm latest, please.
Sunday August 28 – Public Drag Racing at the Telecel 2016 Drag Racing Series. Donnybrook Raceway. Supported by Telecel, Nemchem, hp lubes/Castrol, Turbo Solutions Africa, Financial Gazette, Glass Creations and Skyscape Aerial Imaging & Survey). Sables/Dragpro welcomes back all race fans and competitors to 13 classes open to all makes and models of cars and motorcycles, from standard road vehicles to highly modified performance vehicles, for ¼ mile unlimited runs. Prizes and trophies awarded to the top three in each of the 13 classes. Driver/rider registration closes at 2.30pm. Admission $5 adults; children under 12 free. Bar and catering, with entertainment for children. For more info, contact 0735 005500 or e-mail dragproclub@mweb.co.zw or visit us on facebook www.facebook.com/dragproclub.donnybrook. Race the Track, not the Street.
Sunday August 28 – FabFusion live. Borrowdale Country Club, from 1.30pm. No cover charge. Regular Sunday roast available (this week pork or chicken). Contact 0772 235115 or (04) 861087. Booking essential.
Sunday August 28 – Shakespeare weekend at Reps: final day. Theatre Upstairs at Reps. Cambridge O, AS and A Level students and literature-lovers of any age will enjoy this. A Level Shakespeare 11am to 2:30pm; screening Othello [2008] ‘Authentic’ stage performance at the rebuilt Globe Theatre, starring Eamonn Walker. 3pm to 5pm readings and discussion: “Othello” Characters, Themes, Decrypting Shakespearean Language. All sessions free.
Wednesday August 31 to Friday September 2 – Association of Christian Schools International Southern Africa Christian Educators Conference. 8am each day at Gateway Primary School. Tickets $15 (includes teas, lunches and conference pack). Line-up of seasoned speakers, including Jacque Anderson (Miracle Missions) and a testimony by Tonderayi Chivhanga (ex Springbok). All parents and educators welcome. Visit acsi.co.zw or call 04335380 for more information.
Thursday September 1 to Saturday September 3 – Harare Chamber Music Festival. The Venue, Avondale. A host of talent from Africa, the UK and Europe, including Markus Held (violin) and Marie Braun (flute) from France, Stella Mendonça (soprano) and Sonia Mocumbi (alto) from Mozambique, Theo Bross (cello) from Germany, Zimbabwe’s Jeanette Micklem (piano), Andrew Sherwood (violinist, composer, conductor who grew up in Zim, is based in London), Jeanne-Louise Moolman of the Odeion String Quartet in SA (viola), Elna van der Merwe of SA (piano). Advance booking soon through Webtickets Zimbabwe www.webtickets.co.zw. More info from: rosie@wildimaginings.net; admin@hcmf.co.zw.
Thursday September 1 to Saturday September 10 – India In The Sunshine City. All things Indian included in this festival, including cuisine and entertainment. Reps Theatre. Sonam Kaira and the Sufi Gospel Project – the Sufi Gospel Project is an effort to blend all the voices of faith, through the use of song, music and the spoken . Traditional western gospel melds with Indian classical sounds, and Indian spiritual texts are enriched by elements of western poetry to create a sound that touches every soul, revealing that, regardless of the language of the lyrics, or the ethnicity of the sounds, there is but one language, the language of faith. That is the universal truth. Friday 2 and Saturday 3 at 7 p.m. All tickets $10. Bollywood Extravaganza – the gorgeous colours, exotic costumes, spectacular fight sequences and tear jerking romance of Indian cinema in one stage show. The foot-tapping tunes with beautiful choreography found in all of Bollywood’s larger-than-life glory completes the magic. A ‘must watch’ for all Bollywood enthusiasts: Sunday 4 and Monday 5 at 7pm. All tickets $10. Dance Like a Man – the story of Jairaj and Ratna, two Bharat Natyam dancers past their prime, is contrasted with that of their daughter Lata, who is on the brink of establishing herself as a brilliant dancer. Her imminent success creates tension and jealousy, and the audience is drawn into the dark secrets of family relationships and conflicts between generations. The play probes the surface of the characters to question their deeper motivations, but the mode is comic rather than tragic, even though the concerns are serious, and you are never sure whether to laugh or cry. Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 at 7pm. All tickets $10. Manipuri Cultural Troupe – this troupe will bring to the stage an enthralling experience in dance and martial arts from the north-east region of India. With five different forms, Thang Ta, Pung Cholam, Dhol Cholam, Blind Cutting and Stick Dance, the Manipuri Cultural troupe will create a magical and scintillating experience for each one present at the show. Thursday 8 and Friday 9 at 7pm. All tickets $10. Booking now at The Spotlight.
Friday September 2 to Sunday September 4 – The annual St George’s College 20/20 Cricket Festival. Again sponsored by CABS, this year will see 12 schools participating, including three from South Africa. Another exciting weekend of “smashing cricket.” More information, including news on corporate tents and the programme, contact Helen White at whiteh@sgc.ac.zw.
Friday September 2 – Mashonaland Irish Association quiz night. Run to fundraise for Emerald Hill. 6.30pm, Wingate Golf Club. $60 for a team of six; fee includes hamburger and chips or chicken and chips. Bookings: e-mail irishmashonaland@gmail.com
Saturday September 3 – Mr Pak Bean Live. Hilarious comedy act, with support acts Simba The Comic King, Clive Chigubu and Long John. Harare International Conference Centre, starts 6.30pm. We have received differing notices regarding ticket prices and booking venues but check both The Spotlight and the Sound Event Management box office (Lucinda, in the PaSangano Building foyer). Call 0785 335272 for information. Visit www.findaticket.co.zw.
Sunday September 4 – Music at Borrowdale Country Club. Featuring Tony Palmer and Mike Freeman. MEBA Bowls Trips Finals from 9am. Roast lunch available. Bookings by 10am on Saturday to 0772 235115 or (04) 861087.
Monday September 5 – Learn to speak Shona in just 24 hours. Introduction to basic/beginner level 1, elementary level 2 Shona for adult learners in Harare. Morning, afternoon, evening, weekend, private one-on-one and long-distance Skype lessons to choose from. Enrolment is in progress for the fourth intake of 2016 for basic-elementary Shona language learners. Venue: a very quiet private home in Vainona. Small (five students max) class group lessons. Fun, well-thought out, highly educational lessons. Dedicated native Shona speakers who are trained, qualified and experienced in teaching second/foreign languages. Tuition fees cover all learning materials. Choose a morning, afternoon or evening group to join. There are seven different class groups to choose from. Different classes conducted between 8am and 8.30pm. Tuition costs cover all brand new original and photocopiable learning materials and refreshments. Show up with a pen, notebook and a willingness to learn and we will do the rest. We also offer private one-on-one lessons for children (7-15 years) and adults (16-80 years) We can get a tutor to come to your home, office, school or an agreed meeting place to deliver both private one on one lessons or bespoke class group lessons anytime between 7am and 9pm. Weekend and holiday lessons available.Email: generalinquiries@freeyourmind.co.zw Website: www.freeyourmindlanguagetuition.com Facebook: https://facebook.com/languageITlessons Twitter: @privatelessons2 (Shona/English Tutor) Call: 0737924599
Tuesday September 6 – Fun eastern suburbs quiz night. Another fun evening, this time with quizmaster Stuart Nicholson. Quiz starts 6.45, with arrivals at 6.15 onwards to get settled. Food available but BYO alcohol. No entry fee and al welcome to this team quiz … come along and join a team or bring a team. Book by calling 0737 694383.
Friday September 9 to Sunday September 11 – Orchid Show. Venue: Mukuvisi Woodlands. Fri and Sat 9am to 4.30pm, Sun 9am to 1pm. Teas, repotting demo (11am daily), sales table, raffle tickets. Entry $2.
Friday September 9 – Fundraising dinner for Rescu’s Jaipur Limb project. Good food, good music, dancing and fun as the Rotary Club of Hunyani raises funds for Rescu’s new centre to make Jaipur Limbs for Zimbabweans, the most cost effective and versatile prosthetic legs available. 7.30pm at the Rotary and Senior Citizens Centre, corner Colquhoun Street and Fife Avenue. $40 per person. Booking at the Rotary Centre. Call (04) 250093, e-mail scc@zol.co.zw.
Friday September 9 – Soup and movies night: Blindsight. Fundraising event for the Borrowdale Meditation Centre. This film is a documentary about a group of blind Tibetan teenagers who attempt to climb one of Mount Everest’s sister peaks. Venue: home of Pam and Dave Sheehan, 29 Swallow Hill, Borrowdale. 5.30 pm start, entry $10 at the door. More information from Pam on zimsheehans@gmail.com. Please note that Dave and Pam will be out of e-mail communication between August 25 and September 4 but will get back to you soon after should you have left an enquiry. The film: blind herself, German Sabriye Tenberken established a school for blind children in Tibet, in a culture that sees blindness as a curse and as evidence that a person did bad things in a previous life. Many of the children at the school have been shunned their whole lives, and, at best, are a burden to their families. As part of their education, Tenberken shares with them the story of American Erik Weihenmayer, the first blind person to reach the summit of Mount Everest. She sends him a letter inviting him to come and visit her students. Instead, he comes up with a plan. He’ll arrange an expedition for them to climb Lhakpa Ri and provide all the guides and equipment. Sabriye finds six willing participants and this is when the fun starts.
Sunday September 11 – Rooneys Extreme Run and then music and lunch. Borrowdale Country Club. 7am: Rooneys Extreme Run, followed by FabFusion live at lunchtime, with our regular roast lunch. Make a day of it. Plenty of space for children to play. Contact 0772 235115 or (04) 861087 before 10am on Saturday.
Tuesday September 13 and Wednesday September 14 – Feast of Italian Gastronomy. Cresta Lodge, Samora Machel Avenue East. The Italian Ambassador, Enrico D’Agostini will be working with the Cresta team to provide two evenings of delightful Italian cuisine. $28 per person for a superb evening of gastronomic pleasures. Book now by calling Cresta Lodge reservations on (04) 487006.
Monday September 12 – Roald Dahl evening. On the 100th anniversary of his birth, a fun evening in which the man and his work is explored. More details soon but call 0737 694383 for more information.
Thursday September 15 – 2016 Combined Senior Schools Concert. Featuring choirs and musical ensembles and orchestras from leading Harare and other schools. An annual treat of music with a line-up of superb young Zimbabwean talent. Arranged and organised this year by Chisipite School. Venue to be confirmed but should be Celebration Centre, home of the event for the past decade. No details sent through yet.
Friday September 16 – Victoria Falls Anti-Poaching Unit Golf Day in Harare. Borrowdale Brooke Golf Club. Africa Albida Tourism, in support of Zimbabwe’s wildlife resources, will again host this annual fundraiser. VFAPU is a registered non-profit organisation dedicated to the preservation of wildlife and its natural habitat, and relies on donations in order to continue its work. The Unit was established in 1999 by Charles Brightman, a local safari operator and conservationist, together with Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, Africa Albida Tourism’s flagship property, in an effort to fight the alarming levels of poaching. Since then, VFAPU has worked in close co-operation with the National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, the Zimbabwe Republic Police and fellow tourism operators to achieve many successes. Every cent raised from the fundraising golf day goes directly to the unit for its continued operations, as Africa Albida Tourism covers all the costs. Please contact golf@africaalbida.co.zw or call (04) 885200 for more information on how you can support VFAPU, and to book your four ball in this fun-filled fundraiser. www.vfapu.com
Saturday September 17 and Sunday September 18 – The Annual Garden Show. To be held at Parklands, Greenhithe Lane, Borrowdale, from 8.30am to 4.30pm daily. This year’s theme is All About Flowers. Beautiful garden designs, plants for sale, lots of pots and garden accessories, special talks, great food, plenty of parking, wheelchair access. Entry $3 per adult and $1 per child and pensioner. Enquiries please call Robyn on 0778025742
Saturday September 17 – Sunshine Kids Classic Fishing Competition. A fun event at Kingfisher Park for youngsters up to 14 years and also a great day out for family and friends. Lots of prizes and giveaways. All proceeds in aid of Sunshine Zimbabwe Project. Contact Jenni or Marion at jenni@stjohns.co.zw, mariond@yoafrica.com
Saturday September 17 – 2016 AZTA Awards Gala Dinner. The annual awards event hosted by the Association of Zimbabwean Travel Agents for the travel and tourism sector. Theme: Zimbabwe … and all that jazz. Ovation band playing. Meikles Hotel, 6.45pm. enquiries to info@azta.co.zw or call (04) 794210.
Tuesday September 20 – Fun eastern suburbs quiz night. The latest of the fortnightly quiz evenings. Now in a new venue. Food on sale but BYO alcohol. No entry fee and all welcome.
Tuesday September 20 to Saturday September 24 – Pieces of Shakespeare. A performance of Shakespearean works presented by The Repertory Players to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the passing of William Shakespeare, the Bard of Avon. Directed by Zane Lucas. Performances 7pm each night, with additional matinee 2.30pm Saturday. The show will include excerpts from 12 of his plays, four of which are school set books this year, and there will be readings of four sonnets. The opening night on Tuesday 20 gala evening with cheese and wine: ticket prices $15. Tickets will be $10 each for all other performances and $8 for students and teachers, at all performances. Book at The Spotlight.
Thursday September 22 and Friday September 23 – WASHEN, the water, sanitation and energy confex. ZITF, Bulawayo. More info from zitfmktg@zitf.co.zw, or call (09) 884911-6
CANCELLED: Friday September 23 to Sunday September 25 – The 2016 Zimbabwe Motor Show. Venue: Old Georgians Sports Club. Previous exhibitors have first option on their exhibition stands and new exhibitors are welcome. Visit Facebook/ZimbabweMotorShow. Enquiries and bookings to Gabriel Ettlin, event organiser, tel. 0774 336376.
Friday September 30 – Tourism Golf Day 2016. In international tourism week, a fundraising event arranged by the Zimbabwe Council for Tourism, to boost the council’s funds to work for the industry. Full details in due course, but diarise now. Enquiries: call Viv Jones on 0772 400448.
Friday September 30 – Old Georgians’ Association Annual Reunion Dinner. Open to all Old Georgians and their partners. Alo Alo Restaurant, 7pm onwards. $20 per person, various sized-tables available. Tickets available from the Cashier, St George’s College from August 1. Any queries to Suzanne Robinson on alumni@stgeorges.co.zw
Friday September 23 to Sunday September 25 – The Nyanga Wine Weekend. Not just for wine enthusiasts, but a fun weekend with wine tastings on Friday night and Saturday lunchtime, plus a tasting of Mozambican beers on Saturday night. Musical entertainment by Mande Snyman. Venue: Inn On Rupurara. Cost: $225 single, $370 double (includes accommodation, dinners Fri and Sat, lunch Sat, breakfasts Sat and Sun. Book through Armadillo Travel, e-mail armadillo@zol.co.zw or visit corner King George and Natal roads, Avondale. Suitable for singles, couples and families, as well as groups of friends or business colleagues. Postponed from end of August to this new date.
Saturday October 1 to Saturday October 8 – Musica 2016. Hosted by the Italian Embassy. Details to follow but watch out for information on this exciting event, which will include a masked ball at the National Gallery, the Battle of the School Bands, collaboration with the Zimbabwe International Film Festival and music at the Italian Embassy and other venues, ending with a major concert at Cresta Lodge, Samora Machel Avenue East.
Saturday October 1 – Traditional and Organic Food and Seed Festival. National Botanic Gardens, 7am to 4pm. We love every season for different reasons, but spring is one of the best: blooming jacarandas, warm and slowly lengthening days … and time for the annual Traditional and Organic Food and Seed Festival. Put on your hats and sunscreen, round up the family and join us for a day full of cooking and (most important) eating. We’ll have an early start with a morning exercise followed by healthy and traditional breakfasts; an even greater diversity of stalls where visitors can view, sample and purchase some of Zimbabwe’s best and tastiest organic and traditional foods and drinks; a seed expo, where seeds can be exchanged and purchased; and cooking demonstrations and talks, a great way to pick up new skills or ask the chefs a question. Don’t worry about lunch: treat yourself to some fabulous foods, from Zimbabwe and around the continent, at the food court. There will be plenty for children to do at a special zone for them, with fun and learning. Live bands on stage throughout the day. Discover local food and enjoy a relaxing day out, with loads of family fun. Entry $1 for adults, children under 12 fee. Free transport from Construction House on Park Street and Namibia Ivecos (4th Street) and Bata (Mbuya Nehanda Street) to the Botanic Garden. For more info: www.facebook.com/TOFFZim/ or hararefoodfestival@gmail.com.
Sunday October 2 – St John’s College Spring Fair. One of Harare’s most popular events, fun for all from morning to mid-afternoon. No content details sent in yet, but diarise now.
Friday October 7 – Laughter Reloaded. Presented by CCAZ at Reps Theatre. A comedy night with great fun for all, featuring four top Zimbabwean comedians. 6pm. Tickets $20 for VIPs and $10 standard. Book now at The Spotlight
Wednesday November 23 to Friday November 25 – Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe’s 2016 Congress. Diarise now and details will be published soon. Open to all hospitality operators and support industries, and includes the annual Hospitality Expo of goods and services available to the industry. Venue this year: Kariba. More from HAZ, e-mail vrukande@hmail.com.
Sunday December 4 – Willowmead Junction annual Christmas fayre. Arts and crafts, baked items, jams, decorations, jewellery, clothes, Father Christmas, treasure hunt, showcase of musicians. Should you be interested in exhibiting please send an email to sarah@willowmeadjunction.co.zw
The Spotlight is Harare’s central booking office. It is situated in the Reps Theatre foyer, Belgravia Shopping Centre. Tel (04) 308159 or 0771 357204. It is open Monday to Friday between 9am and 4pm, and on Saturday between 9am and 12 noon. It is also able to host online bookings and payments: visit www.thespotlight.co.zw. The Spotlight also accepts debit cards for payments; very useful in this time of cash shortages. To have your event placed on sale in The Spotlight call (04) 336706 or 335850
In this last week of the school holidays, visit Dombombira at Mandalay Park, Ruwa. Nature trails, san paintings, mini-golf, children’s and adults’ playground. Braai and picnic areas. Rescued animals. Lots to see and do. Booking essential, call 0772 868577, or call or whatsapp 0772 466683. Facebook: Dombombira www.dombombira.co.zw
Some helpful information about school terms in 2016: Third term: starts Tuesday September 6, ends: Thursday December 8;, half term: October 14 to 17. First term 2017 starts Tuesday January 10.
Dogs and cat looked after when owners are on holidays: the Friend Animal Foundation has boarding kennels and rates are good. Contact (04) 2930442, 2000607 or 0773 429152 or 0733 816804, or e-mail friendanimalfoundationzim@gmail.com. Don’t forget the Foundation needs your support to keep on doing the valuable work it does in looking after animals in need, too.
Inns of Zimbabwe: have friends, will travel! Travel INN a group of four or more adults, to save fuel, save money. Accommodation and meals from $200 per couple for two nights bed and breakfast at Inn on Rupurara or $160 per couple for two nights bed and breakfast at Pine Tree Inn or Inn on the Vumba . Book now and check on all details with Amrmadillo Travel: call (04) 302267/61 or e-mail armadilo@zol.co.zw . Visit www.innsofzimbabwe.co.zw and like our Facebook pages: Inns of Zimbabwe or Best of Zimbabwe.
Needlecraft Guild of Zimbabwe. We meet on the second Thursday afternoon of each month at 2pm sharp. Venue: Highlands Presbyterian Church Hall, Enterprise Road. We cover all classes of embroidery, knitting and crochet. We have an annual ongoing project and monthly demos. All levels, from beginners to advanced, are most welcome. Call 0775 004500 or visit our Facebook page.
Enjoy a healthy walk or run through the Mukuvisi Woodlands this and every Sunday. By the time you have been to the rock pool and back you will be ready for a bacon and egg roll and a cup of coffee from our friendly breakfast gazebo. You may start your walk any time from 7am to 11am.Depending on the trail that you take, from 3km to 10km. you can be out in the fresh air for one or two hours or more. Entry fees are $5 per adult (visitor/runner/walker/biker), while children from five to 12 are $2, and there is a $1 per dog charge; senior citizens over 65: no charge. Dogs must be on leashes. Children on mountain bikes very welcome. With an annual (12 month) Woodland Walker membership ($50 single, $80 double, $120 per family, including children and dogs!) you can walk on any weekend at no further charge. Get more details when you book in with our reception staff. Food is placed for the animals at the Viewing Platform around 10am – see eland, zebra, giraffe and impala; guinea fowl, Egyptian geese, grey heron and more. Advice for walkers: best to wear a hat and take some water with you. You can buy bottled water before you start. The trails take you near the bird hide and small dam and then into the wild game area. Visitors with dogs must ensure their dogs are firmly secured and leashed. Having dogs on the leash is not only for the protection of your dog, but to stop them disturbing our wild animals. Anyone letting their dog off the lead in the wild game area will be banned from The Woodlands. Mukuvisi Woodlands is 5km from centre of Harare on Glenara Avenue/Hillside Road. Call (04) 747111/123 or 0774 198009.
The Epicurean writes a restaurant review each Sunday in The Standard, Zimbabwe’s leading Sunday newspaper. Check out this review for information about restaurants old and new.
Clipboard is a free service to the community and all that is asked is that you support a charity of your choice. Clipboard recommends Harare Children’s Home, SOAP, The Friend Foundation, SPCA Harare, ZNSPCA, VAWZ, Twala Animal Sanctuary.Post published in: Entertainment