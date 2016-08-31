Oxfam Vacancy Notice: PHE Recruitment, Deadline 2 Sept 2016

Applications should be sent to HRZimbabwe@oxfam.org.uk.
|JOB TITLE: Public Health Engineer (PHE)
|DIVISION / DEPARTMENT / LOCATION:
International, Southern Africa Region, Zimbabwe
|JOB FAMILY: Programme
|SALARY: National
|LEVEL: D1
|OXFAM PURPOSE:
To work with others to overcome poverty and suffering.
COUNTRY PURPOSE:
To significantly reduce poverty, inequality and suffering amongst the poor and marginalised in Zimbabwe, Oxfam will, both via direct implementation and via local partners, focus on
· Strengthening local capacities
· Enabling communities
In addition to developing and supporting the strategic and operational capacity of our partners and local institutions, we will build alliances and knowledge networks, undertake research and analysis to inform decision-making and influence local and global policy makers to facilitate and leverage change.
TEAM PURPOSE:
To work with poor people as a force for change in addressing the causes of poverty, suffering and injustice and alleviating their symptoms; To promote public awareness, mobilisation, dialogue, engagement, and participation in, and undertake direct lobbying interventions for, public policy change in favour of overcoming poverty and suffering in Zimbabwe
Job Purpose:
To provide technical oversight in the implementation of WASH interventions for the drought response project in Gutu and Matobo districts. The project intends to benefit 5400 households through improvements in water supply, food security and hygiene promotion in collaboration with partners and key Ministerial technical leads. The project will entail rehabilitating water points including headwork construction, NFI distributions, and technical designs. The project will also entail advice on piped water systems, hygiene promotion and partner support and capacity development.
|REPORTING LINES:
Reports to: Project manager
Staff reporting to: None
|BUDGET RESPONSIBILITY:
None
|Dimensions
|KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
§ Facilitate the identification, mapping of water points for rehabilitation under the response
§ Establish optimal portable water and sanitation facilities that enhance access to WASH facilities for project beneficiaries and surrounding communities.
§ Liaise with government technical leads to design appropriate structures for rehabilitating water points including rehabilitation/construction of headwork.
§ Prepare Bills of Quantities, design drawings and schedules of work as part of planning, implementing and supervising the installation of referred works
§ Carry out Monitoring & Evaluation to assess project progress and evaluate the impact of the project on beneficiaries and surrounding environs.
§ Coordinate and engage with other stakeholders such as local leadership, district authorities; supervise the external suppliers / contractors undertaking work on behalf of the project
§ Writing periodic and ad hoc reports to line management in as required in order to inform & modify plans as may be required
Capacity Building and Relationship Management:
§ As part of building the capacity of beneficiaries to manage the rehabilitated infrastructure, the incumbent will institute an approach in which designs of structures and systems to be put in place are participatory and interactive. This should form a basis of building the capacity of beneficiaries to sustainably manage WASH infrastructure.
§ Formulate market linkages that can help to sustain established WASH infrastructure.
|SKILLS AND COMPETENCES REQUIRED
Essential
§ University degree in Civil / Environmental engineering / Agricultural engineering or related field with Post graduate qualifications in Irrigation Engineering or related field
§ Minimum five years project management / coordination experience in water and sanitation, including rural water schemes
§ Experience in the design and implementation of water infrastructure works, in the development of tender dossiers and in the practical supervision of construction / installation work
§ Familiarity with the drilling of boreholes, and the installation of hand pumps, motorized pumps and solar powered systems.
§ Experience working in challenging, economically deprived environments where land and water resources are communally owned.
§ Experience of integrating engineering / environmental protection measures with socio economic considerations. Ability to engage proactively with project communities to ensure their full participation, with an emphasis on ensuring the participation of women in the design, implementation and management of activities.
§ Strong management, project planning, organizational, interpersonal, and communication skills
§ Competent & with experience in engineering drawings using AutoCad, familiarity with GPS / GIS, use of MS Office programs and database management
§ Strong ability to communicate effectively and fluent in spoken an written English, spoken and written
§ Ability to work under pressure in an unstable security environment
Desired
§ Ability to multi task
§ Flexibility
This job description is not incorporated into the employment contract. It is intended as a guide and should not be viewed as an inflexible specification as it may be varied from time to time in light of strategic developments following discussions with the post holder. The post holder will be expected to work to agreed objectives, which should facilitate achievement of key responsibilities in accordance with the performance of the review process