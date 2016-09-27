ICT innovators showcase comes to Harare

The event gives ICT innovators a chance to present their concepts to a panel of judges who will then select the best innovations. This second Zimbabwe ICT Innovators showcase has already proven to be hugely attractive with over 80 innovators having been registered for the Harare edition of the showcase. Over half of these exhibitors are corporates whilst the remainder are individuals.
The Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Hon. Supa Mandiwanzira, is happy with the preparations thus far and expects that the event will provide a great platform to identify applications that can be useful to Zimbabwe, the region and global markets.
“We are very excited about the much anticipated Harare ICT innovators showcase and judging from the number of registrations, we expect this event to be a success. We hope that the applications that will be exhibited will help provide ICT driven business solutions to the everyday challenges we meet while providing an opportunity to innovators and application developers to monetize and bring their ideas to life,” said Hon S.C Mandiwanzira.
The Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Supa Mandiwanzira, recently announced that the government would be supporting ICT innovators developers through a US$25 million fund. This year the government has set aside US$5 million towards innovation which will be part of a revolving fund meant to support ICT innovators.
The Zimbabwe ICT Innovators showcase is a series of exhibitions and presentation opportunities that will be held nationwide to provide ICT innovators the chance to demonstrate their applications to experts and receive funding and support from the government.
This event follows the inaugural showcase that was successfully held in Bulawayo on 14 September 2016.
The Harare edition of the Zimbabwe ICT innovators showcase is the second such event now inviting innovators and start-ups within the Harare, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West and Manicaland Provinces to come forth and demonstrate their ICT innovations. Over 80 exhibitors have so far registered and will converge at the Rainbow Towers this Wednesday the 28th of September 2016.