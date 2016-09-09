Renamo murders local chief of police in Nampula

According to the spokesperson of the Nampula Provincial Police Command, Zacarias Nacute, the raiding party consisted of 10 people, and they struck at about 05.00.
Nacute told a press conference in the provincial capital, Nampula city, that the Iulute police chief, whose name he did not give, was murdered as he was walking from the police station to his house.
“When these gunmen opened fire, one of their shots hit and killed the police chief”, said Nacute. “Other policemen returned fire, and the Renamo group fled from the scene. It was not possible to neutralize any of them”. Nobody else was killed or injured in the raid, and no buildings were damaged.
On Wednesday, Renamo attacked the Muaquia administrative post, in Mocuba district, in the central province of Zambezia.
The head of the administrative post, Adelaide da Conceicao, cited by Radio Mozambique, said the gang broke into the local health post and into the house of a locality chief. They attempted to steal his motor-bike, but failed because the police showed up.
They also went to the house of the local health director, but were unable to open his store of medicines. There were no reports of fatalities or injuries during this incursion.Post published in: Africa News