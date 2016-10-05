Book Cafe pop-up this Friday celebrating Paul Brickhill

Paul Roger Brickhill, a respected saxophonist in his own right, founded the Book Café in Fife Avenue as a hybrid book shop and cultural performance space in 1997 from the seed of Grassroots Books. The Book Café quickly became a hub of cultural activity spawning poetry slams, stand-up comedy and shaping the career trajectories of several musicians. Artists that trace a significant role in their development through Book Café include Chiwoniso Maraire, Victor Kunonga, Alexio Kawara, Mic Inity, Mawungira eNharira, chikwata.263, Ba Shupi, Hope Masike, Comrade Fatso and a host of others, too many to mention here.
The celebrations will begin with a playlist of music including Paul’s favorite artists and tracks which he recorded with different bands. Paul Brickhill’s own musical career spanned three decades and included the Solidarity Band which toured Zimbabwe extensively after independence and whose members included what would become the Bhundu Boys. Other notable bands he played with are Vadzimba, Luck St Blues and chikwata.263; the latter two both also featured his son Tomas Lutuli Brickhill.
This trip down memory lane will make way for a spoken word segment featuring the recent winner of Book Café’s poetry slam at Shoko festival; Madzitatiguru, Larry Kwirirai, the poet Godobori and one of Paul’s close personal friends; Chirikure Chirikure, amongst others leading us into the live music. Musicians already confirmed to perform later on in the night include Donald Kanyuchi, Tinashe Mukarati, chikwata.263 and Victor Kunonga, BIKO MC (DJ set), & DJ LNE (Greece). ‘I think the whole event is very much in keeping with what my dad would have enjoyed and fans of the vibe and ambiance of the original Book Café will not be disappointed’ said Paul’s son Tomas Brickhill who is also co-organising the event.
Doors open at 6pm and the festivities kick off at 7pm at Hellenic Sports Club & Cultural centre on Friday 7th October. Entrance to the event is $5 before 9pm and $10 thereafter and there will be a full bar and catering available on the night.