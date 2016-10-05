9:41 by Own Correspondent Have your say: Book Cafe pop-up this Friday celebrating Paul Brickhill

On Friday 7th October 2016 fans of the Book Café will be treated to a nostalgic spectacle as organisers celebrate the life of Book Café’s iconic founder, Paul Roger Brickhill. The event will come in the form of a ‘pop-up’ Book Café at Hellenic Sports Club in Eastlea which will feature spoken word and live music performances including Victor Kunonga, chikwata.263, Chirikure Chirikure and many more, and is a chance for Paul’s family and friends and the Arts community at large to come together to remember him.