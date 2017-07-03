7:06 by AIM Have your say: Troops have withdrawn from Gorongosa positions

Doa (Mozambique) (AIM) – Mozambican Defence Minister Salvador M’tumuke has denied claims by Afonso Dhlakama, leader of the Renamo rebels, that Mozambican forces disobeyed the instructions given by President Filipe Nyusi to withdraw from positions near the Gorongosa mountain range, in the central province of Sofala.