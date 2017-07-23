11:22 by Ngomakurira Have your say: Wheat and weeds all mixed up

I remember the title of a book which a fellow student – now an eminent Jesuit –once jokingly proposed but never wrote: “God is Mixed Up!” I cannot remember precisely the nature of the good man’s complaint with God but there are questions people find puzzling. One is the problem of evil. Where does it come from? If, looking at his creation, God “found that it was good” how come it was messed up so quickly?