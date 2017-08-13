14:03 by AIM Have your say: Nyusi and Dhlakama’s father release white doves in Muxungue

Muxúngue (Mozambique) (AIM) – Mozambican President, Filipe Nyusi, together with Chief (Regulo) Mangunde, father of Renamo leader Afonso Dhlakama, on Friday released two white doves in the village of Muxungue, Chibabava district, in the central province of Sofala.