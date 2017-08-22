6:42 by Kingston Jambawo Have your say: Zimbabwean Diaspora in U.K. trek in 105km #WalkForFreedom from Brighton to London

U.K. Zimbabweans walked 105km from Brighton to London to raise money for charity. The protest walk - #WalkforFreedom - was organised by Zimbabwe Human Rights Organisation (ZHRO) to raise awareness of the human rights crisis in Zimbabwe.