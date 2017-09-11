5:46 by Own Correspondent Have your say: Africa: time to get the lights on

The United States uses more electricity in a day than Zimbabwe, Ghana or Tanzania generate in a year. Now experts say a lack of kilowatts, and resulting unemployment, are behind illegal migration, and young men joining militia. Yet the continent is blessed with massive stocks of coal, oil and gas. Some call for aid and new-tech to bridge the gap, while a Nigerian author says aid is part of the problem and that Africans should use what they have.