Tendai Ruben Mbofana A dark day that moved Zimbabwe to another level of suffering and oppression

I remember - as if it were just a few hours ago - waking up as usual at dawn on the morning of 15 November 2017, then routinely checking my WhatsApp, only to be greeted by a barrage of messages to the effect that there had been a coup d'etat, and that the state broadcaster had been taken over by soldiers who were repeatedly issuing a statement and playing endless 'Chimurenga' music.