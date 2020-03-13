10:44 by Martin Have your say: One year after Cyclone Idai, tens of thousands of people still homeless

One year after Cyclone Idai devastated parts of Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, tens of thousands of people are still trapped in appalling conditions with inadequate shelter or sanitation, Amnesty International said today. The organization said inadequate and dwindling financial support for recovery programs from the international community, and the slow pace of government rebuilding efforts