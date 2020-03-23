15:26 by Ben Freeth Have your say: Zimbabwe government’s land for compensation offer is misleading

Widespread reports that former Zimbabwean commercial farmers can now apply to repossess their land under new regulations gazetted by the government, Statutory Instrument (SI) 62 of 2020, published on March 6, 2020 are misleading and provide false hope to dispossessed farmers, many of whom are destitute.