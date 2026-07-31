HARARE – The Zanu PF government pressed the panic button on Wednesday, sending provincial ministers accompanied by soldiers and top police officers to threaten Zimbabweans planning protests on July 31.
The protests have been called by activists on social media against recently passed constitutional amendments extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term by two years, from 2028 to 2030, and scrapping presidential elections in favour of a vote by parliament.
Ezra Chadzamira, minister of state for Masvingo province; Owen Ncube, minister of state for Midlands province; and Marian Chombo, minister of state for Mashonaland West province, were among those wheeled out to warn protesters they face arrest, while assuring businesses they should open as usual on July 31.
Chombo, flanked by a military officer, a senior police officer and a prisons chief at a news conference, claimed authorities had taken note of attempts by “detractors of peace and development to mislead and incite members of the public into acts of violence, destruction of property and also disruption of businesses, schools and farming activity.”
“We cannot allow a few individuals with selfish agendas to reverse the gains we have made in dam construction, road rehabilitation, rural electrification and investment attraction,” she said.
In similarly choreographed scenes, Ncube appeared with his own security cast, including an Air Force of Zimbabwe chief.
“The public is advised to ignore these sponsored and illegal machinations,” he said. “Security forces are on high alert to ensure peace and tranquility prevail and to allow normal business operations.”
The protests have been backed by ZAPU, which notified police of its intention to “hold a peaceful gathering on 31 July 2026 … to express opposition to the recent passing of Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 3) Act by the legislature and its promulgation by the executive.”
ZAPU said its opposition rests on the argument that the law change “ought to have first been submitted to a referendum in terms of section 328 of the constitution,” and that the amendments “undermine rights enshrined in the constitution … including political rights.”
In a statement also issued Wednesday, police said they had made “deployments to all parts of the country for effective maintenance of law and order.”
“In that regard, Zimbabweans must feel free to engage in normal day to day activities without hindrance,” national police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.
National Constitutional Assembly leader Professor Lovemore Madhuku backed the planned protests.
“From what I have witnessed in recent days, Zimbabweans, by an overwhelming majority, are determined to defeat the 2030/CAB3/CAA3 agenda,” Madhuku wrote on X. “July 31, 2026, is the first of many days ahead, when the people will say, PEACEFULLY: NO TO 2030/CAB3/CAA3. We will win.”