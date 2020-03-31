11:41 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zimbabweans still in bondage in ‘Egypt’ – we’re still awaiting our Moses to deliver us

It is always common knowledge that whenever political leaders - with the help of their sidekicks, mouthpieces, and praise singers - resort to misinterpreting biblical scriptures to justify and defend their glaringly unpopular and anti-people performance and policies, then it would be a tacit admission of grand failure.