12:02 by Staff Reporter AHFoZ donates PPE to Health Ministry in fight against COVID 19

The Association of Healthcare Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFoZ) today (Thursday) handed over to the Ministry of Health and Childcare more than $1,6 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE), alcohol swabs and antibacterial soap to assist in the fight against the COVID‑19 pandemic.