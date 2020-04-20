20.4.2020 14:14
by Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum

Community Response to COVID 19 Measures

As the war against COVID 19 continues, Zimbabwe entered week 2 of the lockdown. Several human rights issues emerged. ZimRights, embedded in the communities documented the experiences of Zimbabweans.

Food distribution in the Mutoko rural area of Zimbabwe in March.Credit…Jekesai Njikizana/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

4 human rights issues are captured in this report: Access to Information, Politicisation of Food Aid, Community Access to Health Facilities, and tragically, community interaction with security forces with at least 2 people allegedly killed by the security services. We highlight some clear recommendations and bring out community voices through our special feature in the report: ZimRights Audible.

You will be able to interact with messages from community leaders who are leading their communities in the fight against COVID 19. You can listen to victims and survivors of police brutality. You can also take action. Download the report here.

