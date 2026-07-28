Ngobese-Zuma demands release of Bhekimpilo Mbedzi

The call comes as some Zimbabweans are organising nationwide demonstrations on 31 July against Constitutional Amendment No. 3.
March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma condemned Mbedzi’s arrest, saying participation in a peaceful demonstration should not be treated as a criminal offence.
“We stand firm as March & March to say that Mnangagwa must free Bhekimpilo Mbedzi. You cannot arrest people for protesting. All he did was exercise his constitutional rights as we do in South Africa,” she said.
Ngobese-Zuma further questioned Pretoria’s approach to the situation in Zimbabwe, saying Pan-African solidarity should mean standing up for Zimbabweans’ right to gather and express themselves peacefully.
“We find ourselves here because Zimbabweans ran away from their government, which is ridiculous. When they run away, those problems become ours. The 31st of July must happen for the people of Zimbabwe to express themselves freely,” added Ngobese-Zuma.
Earlier this month, Ngobese-Zuma announced that members of March and March intended to take part in the 31 July demonstrations, saying their presence could help create an environment where Zimbabweans can protest without fear of intimidation or violence.
Mbedzi, who serves as National Democratic Working Group provincial chairperson for Matabeleland South, appeared in court on Tuesday in leg irons following his arrest.
Images from his court appearance drew criticism from opposition politicians and human rights campaigners.
He has been charged with incitement as defined in Section 187 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act and with inciting an unlawful gathering as defined in Section 7(1)(a) of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act.
Prosecutors allege that Mbedzi recorded and posted a video on Facebook on 10 July 2026 mobilising and inciting members of the public to take part in an unlawful gathering on 31 July 2026, without giving notice to the regulating authority, the ZRP, in protest against the enactment of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 3) Act, 2026.
They further alleged that he was seen holding a placard inscribed “No to 2030” while mobilising people to join him in demonstrating against the amendment.
Prosecutors charged that Mbedzi, who is represented by Patrick Tererai of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, acted unlawfully as his actions were intended to persuade and induce people to commit a crime, in violation of both the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act and the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act.
Mbedzi, whose Samsung Galaxy mobile phone was seized by ZRP officers and who appeared in court for initial remand proceedings on 17 July 2026, remains in custody after he was denied bail by Beitbridge Resident Magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba on 18 July 2026.Post published in: Africa News