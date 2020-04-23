Chief Justice’s Practice Direction 2 of 2020 on Court Operations during the Extension of the National Shutdown
On Sunday 19th April – following the President’s announcement of the extension of the National Shutdown from 20th April to 3rd May – the Chief Justice issued the following self-explanatory Practice Direction 2 of 2020. The new Practice Direction amends Practice Direction 1 of 2020 [see Court Watch 3/2020 [link]] to take account of the extension of the National Lockdown.
PRACTICE DIRECTION 2 OF 2020
COURT OPERATIONS DURING THE COVID-19 NATIONAL LOCKDOWN PERIOD
AMENDMENT NOTICE
Amendment to Practice Direction 1 of 2020
1) Practice Direction 1 of 2020 is amended in paragraphs 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 by the deletion of those paragraphs and substitution with the following:-
Criminal matters
“10. All pending criminal cases originally remanded to the dates shown in Column ‘A’ shall be automatically rolled over to the dates shown in column ‘B’:-
|Column ‘A’
|Column ‘B’
|Original Remand Date
|New date of remand
|30 March 2020
|4 May 2020
|31 March 2020
|5 May 2020
|1 April 2020
|6 May 2020
|2 April 2020
|7 May 2020
|3 April 2020
|8 May 2020
|6 April 2020
|11 May 2020
|7 April 2020
|12 May 2020
|8 April 2020
|13 May 2020
|9 April 2020
|14 May 2020
|10 April 2020
|15 May 2020
|14 April 2020
|18 May 2020
|15 April 2020
|19 May 2020
|16 April 2020
|20 May 2020
|17 April 2020
|21 May 2020
|20 April 2020
|22 May 2020
|21 April 2020
|26 May 2020
|22 April 2020
|27 May 2020
|23 April 2020
|28 May 2020
|24 April 2020
|29 May 2020
|27 April 2020
|1 June 2020
|28 April 2020
|2 June 2020
|29 April 2020
|3 June 2020
|30 April 2020
|4 June 2020
- 11.All summonsesand subpoenas issued directing accused persons and witnesses to appear in court between 20 April 2020 and 3 May 2020 are cancelled and shall be reissued after the expiry of the lockdown period.
- 12.Allsales in execution are hereby stayed for the duration of the lockdown period.”
Effective date
- 13.Inlight of the extension of the period of lockdown, this Practice Direction shall accordingly remain in effect until the expiry of the extended lockdown period.”
Hon. Mr Justice L Malaba
Chief Justice of Zimbabwe
HARARE
19 April 2020
