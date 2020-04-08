10:37 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: COVID-19 lockdown exposes vile depths of Zimbabwe govt cruelty and incompetence

As Zimbabwe continues in its lockdown, as a measure to limit the devastating impact of the Novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) - that has affected over a million, and killed tens of thousands globally - the sheer cruelty and incompetence of the country's regime has been inadvertently laid bare, as the vast majority of citizens have been abandoned to the ravages of a cannibalistic economy, at the hands of authorities that have literally held them hostage.