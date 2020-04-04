Human Rights in the midst of the Covid-19 Global Pandemic: Zim in state of neglect

The Wilkins hospital, which was designated as the main referral centre for COVID-19 cases was not properly equipped to handle cases and had to be closed for renovations. The President, Emmerson Mnangagwa called for a 21 day countrywide Lockdown as a way of controlling the spread of the virus. However, there were no clear measures put in place to ensure every citizen, particularly the less privileged, are able to go through the 21 days without facing survival challenges, especially considering that Zimbabwe’s economy is largely informal and people survive from hand to mouth.
Read full report: Zimbabwe Peace Project Monthly Monitoring Report March 2020