Have your say: Human Rights in the midst of the Covid-19 Global Pandemic: Zim in state of neglect

In March 2020 citizens were preoccupied with the Corona Virus Disease of 2019 (COVID-19) which wreaked havoc across the globe with 301051 deaths being recorded as of 30 March. Zimbabwe, which also recorded a few official cases proved to be ill-prepared to deal with the pandemic.