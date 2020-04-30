10:39 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: In less than one week, ZLHR rescues second man accused of insulting Mnangagwa

HARARE Magistrate Vongai Muchuchutu-Guwuriro on Wednesday 29 April 2020 set free Abraham Baison on ZWL$500 bail after he was arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) members for allegedly undermining authority of or insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.