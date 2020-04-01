14:53 by Staff Reporter Have your say: VP Prof Welshman Ncube respond to court ruling

At the last meeting of the MDC Alliance Standing Committee on 10 March 2020 I put to Komichi & Mwonzora the entire ZANUPF strategy on the Khupe case & their respective roles in that strategy. Their denials of both the ZANUPF strategy and their roles thereto were vehement.