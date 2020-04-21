8:49 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Zim man detained over “fake” Mnangagwa COVID-19 national lock down extension statement

A ZIMBABWEAN man was on Monday 20 April 2020 detained in remand prison after he was denied bail by a Harare Magistrate when he appeared in court for allegedly peddling falsehoods about President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s extension of the duration of the national lockdown period to May.